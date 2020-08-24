CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators in a special full session Monday signed off on allocations for state funding to promote the 2020 census as response rates lag.
County Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer told legislators that only 54.9 percent of households in St. Lawrence County have responded to the census. That number is only up about one percentage point over the last two weeks, and is lagging significantly behind both the state average and the 2010 county response rate.
“We need to work on that,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said. “We need to get those numbers up. And we’re doing that through a number of different avenues.”
Some of those avenues will be opened up through the nearly $128,000 of state funds the board officially allocated and granted the ability to be contracted Monday, this primarily includes advertising and outreach initiatives with local non-profit partners. They include the St. Lawrence Community Development Program, ARC of Jefferson-St. Lawrence, Volunteer Transportation Center and the North Country Library System.
The push to make up the almost 7 percent to match 2010 response rates is on a tight deadline of September 30. That date had previously been delayed until the end of October, but was moved up after the census bureau determined more time was needed for data processing that follows the actual count. Census enumerators, the in-person workers who go door-by-door only started making rounds in the last few weeks, months later than usual due to the pandemic. Mr. Pfotenhauer said he’s hoping they can help close the gap.
“We’re a little pressed for time, we’ve got a little over a month to do that,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
The board of legislators passed the resolution unanimously via voice vote. The $128,000 was 50 percent of what the county was originally expecting, but the state cut that figure in half due to fiscal situation in the wake of COVID-19.
