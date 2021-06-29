CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Finance Committee voted Monday to move a resolution to the full board that agrees to provide financial support to the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Tournaments in Massena.
The Finance Committee consists of the full county Board of Legislators.
The support will total $88,000, according to the resolution.
The scheduled fishing tournament events include the Bass Pro Tour, which is happening now; the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit on July 29 through Aug. 1; the Toyota Series Northern Division on Aug. 26 through 28; the Bass Fishing League Northeast Division on Sept. 11 to 12; the Cashion Rods Tour on Sept. 18; and the sixth annual Big Bass Blowout on Oct. 2 to 3.
The first of these events features “80 of the best professional anglers in the world, fishing for a purse of more than $805,000 along with points to qualify for the championship tour,” according to the motion.
The goal, according to the resolution, is that “this event will provide an opportunity for spectators to visit other parts of the County to enjoy dining and other attractions creating an influx of economic activity.”
Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, said the local economic boost is not necessarily the most important reason to fund the fishing tournaments. Rather, he said, “It gives us national publicity that we could never afford to pay for ourselves.”
“The investments that have been made by this board and previous boards to bring these bass tournaments into St. Lawrence County have paid off,” he said.
“They made us the number one bass fishing destination in America,” he added, “which means we are the number one bass fishing destination in the world. And that is a priceless designation.”
Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, wondered exactly how the money would be spent and to whom it would all go.
“You’re authorizing the expenditure of almost $100,000 and don’t know where it’s going,” he said. “I think we’d be remiss in doing that.
“I will be voting against it tonight,” he added Monday, “but if we get that information it will come up again next week.”
There will be a board meeting July 12, when the funding will go before the full board for a final vote.
