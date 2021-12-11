CANTON — Property taxes are set to decrease by 2.11% in 2022 following the adoption of the St. Lawrence County budget last week during the county Board of Legislators meeting.
The true value tax rate is decreasing from $8.19 in 2021, to $8.02 in 2022.
“This means that if you have a house with an assessed value of $100,000, your property taxes would go down $16.96,” County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said. “If your home has an assessed value of $50,000, they will go down $8.48.”
The property tax levy is also set to decrease from $50,400,490 in 2021, to $50,332,861 in 2022.
“This year, we’re decreasing property taxes and the property tax levy, which has only been done one other time in the last several years,” Ms. Doyle said.
This means, she said, that there’s a decrease in county spending as well as a decrease in taxes.
The tax levy is how much the county can ask of taxpayers to pay for county government expenses.
“For example,” Ms. Doyle said, “the total appropriations for 2022 is $260,623,245, and we’re asking the public to pay for $50,332,681 of that, which is the tax levy.”
The rest of the funding, she said, comes from sources of federal and state revenue to make a balanced budget.
Ms. Doyle emphasized that, with this budget, the county did not have to use any of the state tax cap because the levy went down, which means the $1.1 million cap can be carried over into 2023.
She also said that none of these figures take into account the $20.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to St. Lawrence County.
“Since we aren’t using it to offset county costs, those funds will be determined separately by resolutions which will come up with ways to invest in the community,” she said.
Some of the appropriations for the budget include $706,000 for education; $19,327,788 for public safety; $16,696,651 for health; $26,246,256 for transportation; $491,282 for culture and recreation; $39,492,966 for employee benefits; and $55,916,591 for general government support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.