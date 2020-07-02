CANTON — A burn ban previously put into place June 27 through Thursday, July 2 (today) at 6 p.m. has been extended to Tuesday, July 7 at 6 p.m, a Thursday evening release from the St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services stated.
A state of emergency was also declared in the county June 27 due to extremely dry conditions resulting in numerous out of control grass and brush fires. These conditions threaten the public safety of county citizens, the release said.
In Thursday’s release, the county Office of Emergency Services wished everyone a happy Independence Day weekend, but said they recommend against the use of sparklers due to the dry conditions although they are not prohibited under the current burn ban.
If you use sparkler devices, the county Office of Emergency Services says to make sure you do so in a smart and safe way:
Keep flame retardants and/or water close by to put out any smoldering devices; avoid brown, dry foliage or grass as those are more likely to be combustible; know the number to your local fire department; and keep a first aid kit on hand.
