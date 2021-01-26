CANTON — Nearly two weeks after a county elections commissioner caused a controversy for allegedly sending political material from her county-owned computer, no ethics complaint will be filed.
St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chairman William J. Sheridan declined to submit an ethics complaint against county Democratic Elections Commissioner Jennie H. Bacon in connection with the incident upon a review by the county attorney.
Stephen D. Button, county attorney, found in his review that Ms. Bacon did not act intentionally when she sent a draft press release from the St. Lawrence County Democratic Committee to a statewide group of elections commissioners. In order to be a violation of the county’s Code of Ethics, such an action would have needed to be done deliberately.
Mr. Sheridan, R-Hammond, previously said he would refer the matter to the Board of Ethics for an investigation, but told legislators he changed his mind after Mr. Button looked into the allegations further.
“The evidence he found in his review supports the position that Ms. Bacon did not intend to send the original materials or utilize county resources to further private objectives,” Mr. Sheridan told legislators prior to entering executive session to discuss the matter further during a board meeting Monday. “I will not be making that recommendation that I initially said I was going to be making to refer this matter to the Board of Ethics.”
Allegations of impropriety were first raised by Alex DeGrasse, a leading adviser to Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, last week in an email to reporters calling for such an investigation.
There are two avenues for referrals to the Board of Ethics: advisories and complaints.
An advisory can be requested proactively by a county official or their supervisor and is returned with non-binding suggestions by the Board of Ethics. A complaint can be submitted by anyone.
The Board of Ethics can then decide how to proceed from there, including an investigation and possibly recommendations of discipline, though any consequences would likely have to be approved by the county Board of Legislators.
Mr. DeGrasse called for Ms. Bacon’s resignation Jan. 15 because of the incident.
“Why does the TAXPAYER FUNDED Democrat elections commissioner in St. Lawrence county have a draft political press release on behalf of the county party on her government computer during work hours. (?) ILLEGAL!” he tweeted that morning.
Under New York state law, officials working in their capacity as a public employee may not distribute political material on government-owned devices or networks or while logging hours.
“I still stand by and I’m sure everyone agrees that the rules are that anyone can submit their own complaint, including the individual legislator or the person on Congresswoman’s Stefanik’s staff, Mr. DeGrasse,” Mr. Sheridan said, while also again noting he had not seen sufficient evidence in Mr. Button’s report.
It’s unclear what avenues may still exist for other actions against Ms. Bacon under state election law or other county policies outside the Code of Ethics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.