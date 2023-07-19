MASSENA — Consolidation of the Massena, Canton and Ogdensburg chambers with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is still moving ahead, but with some financial concerns that have an impact on when Massena’s office could be staffed.
“The financial model looks different in terms of being able to support a full-time person. So, the financial model has shifted a little bit,” Massena chamber board president Eowyn Doud told village trustees Tuesday.
The Massena and Ogdensburg chambers have already approved the integration. Massena chamber members voted in April to approve the consolidation. They needed 10% of the 72 Massena chamber members — eight members total — to vote, with two-thirds approving the consolidation. Chamber officials used the 2022 active and paid membership for their count. They received 18 proxy votes from members, with all them voting in favor of the consolidation.
Members of the Canton chamber are scheduled to vote Monday and Tuesday, and the county chamber will conduct a vote in late summer. The Potsdam chamber is not participating in the consolidation.
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Benjamin R. Dixon initially said in April that the integrated chamber could be in place by July 1. Those plans have been extended.
“They’re doing a feasibility study. They’re working on the proposal to receive some funding from the municipalities at least to kick-start that presence here in Massena,” Doud said. “The plan is to have a presence here in Massena. There’s no other plan not to.”
The proposal will be reviewed by the village and town boards, but she was unsure when that would be available.
Plans call for the Massena chamber to be staffed five days a week. That individual will dedicate half their time on Massena-specific programming, the business community, and chamber members in the Massena area. The remainder of the day will be spent on programming that benefits both Massena and the county chamber.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.