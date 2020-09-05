CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Craft, Food and Wine Fair, with some changes, is still happening this year, one of only a few in the north country to weather the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As businesses continue to struggle through the pandemic, Chamber of Commerce executive director Brooke Rouse said it was especially important to hold the annual event as a way to help out local crafters who have been waylaid by the cancellations of many fairs, the crux of their trade, this year.
“For the most part they’re extremely excited and thankful for the opportunity because all shows have been canceled,” Ms. Rouse said. “So, unless they’re doing farmers markets or have figured out how to start moving their items online, they’re really struggling. For some people it’s kind of a side-hustle, for some people it’s a main gig.”
The annual unofficial start to the St. Lawrence County holiday shopping season, the fair, being dubbed this year as an open-air market, would normally bring more than 100 vendors including craftspeople, food vendors, breweries and wineries to Potsdam for a multi-day event.
This year, many of the same vendors are on board, but the format is naturally changing due to the pandemic. This year it’s moving to the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum in Madrid. Instead of the normal “fair” set up, vendors will be stationed around the facility’s buildings.
“We’re encouraging people to bring wagons and carts to buy things in bulk so to speak. They’re walking around a good amount of space,” Ms. Rouse said.
This year, the event will be one day only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept 26. Admission is $10 per vehicle.
Ms. Rouse said a large number of vendors are still planning to attend, however there will be no wine tasting or consumption due to COVID-19 restrictions. Other safety procedures will also be in effect both with the event as a whole and the individual vendors.
