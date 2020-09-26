MADRID — The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Craft, Food and Wine Fair is being held this year on Saturday at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum in Madrid from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per carload.
St. Lawrence County chamber craft show held Saturday in Madrid
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Saturday, Sept. 26
- St. Lawrence County chamber craft show held Saturday in Madrid
- 7th year for the Oswego County SAFE Fair goes virtual
- Therapy dogs join APW schools staff
- Broadway star, recording artist Mandy Gonzalez to open Artswego season virtually
- High school soccer: Lewis County schools to relive old tournament days starting Oct. 14
- ‘Focus on the Cape’ winners announced
- PHOTO: A pair of predators
Most Popular
-
Longtime state trooper in LaFargeville diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
-
Pedestrian killed Friday in collision with bus in Watertown
-
Ogdensburg police asking for help identifying man in Kinney Drugs footage
-
State report confirms COVID cases among students at various St. Lawrence County school districts
-
One person dead, another in critical condition from possible carbon monoxide poisoning on boat in Sylvan Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.