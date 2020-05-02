CANTON — In its final contract year with the county, the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will receive $42,093 in a share of the county’s Occupancy Tax as part of a multi-year agreement to support tourism promotion in the county.
The county Board of Legislators passed a resolution during last week’s Finance Committee meeting to modify its 2020 budget to share the occupancy tax with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce as prescribed in the 2018-2020 agreement.
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said members of the chamber will be meeting with legislators this month to talk about changes they have been making in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the three years of the agreement the Chamber received $36,000 in 2018 and $35,000 in 2019. Mrs. Doyle said in 2019 the county budgeted for $450,000, which she said was an additional increase over the year before.
“There will be 75 percent, which comes out to the $42,093,” she said. “We actually came in at $505,301.29. So in keeping with the arrangement, we share that amount.”
She said the county could expect to see a decrease in what they receive this year and will be working on ways to handle that.
The agreement between the county and the Chamber of Commerce, which was reached in 2017 to provide tourism promotion to the chamber, created a formula to share the revenue received from occupancy tax.
Lawmakers agreed that the opportunities for the chamber to assist in increasing awareness and improve the revenue received has been incentive by the new formula and in 2019 the revenue received from occupancy exceeded the budget by $55,301, which lawmakers said was the highest occupancy tax received in more than 15 years of tracking, exceeding a half-million dollars.
According to the resolution passed Monday night approving the sharing of the tax, the formula associated with the occupancy tax sharing with the Chamber of Commerce would indicate that 45 percent, or $190,411 of the five-year average collected, would be shared as well as 75 percent of every dollar received above that average, equaling $42,093.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.