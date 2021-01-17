CANTON — A search that began late last year has concluded and there’s a new executive director at the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
Ben Dixon has been named as executive director and will be starting on Feb. 1. He replaces Brooke Rouse, who has shifted to her new role as tourism director.
The chamber announced the hiring on its Facebook page on Friday.
“Big Announcement! We’ve hired a new Executive Director! We look forward to having Ben lead the next chapter of the Chamber, starting February 1st,” chamber officials said.
Mr. Dixon has served as coordinator of regional development at St. Lawrence University since 2006. He also managed the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley, which includes Clarkson University, St. Lawrence University, SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam.
“I am absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to work with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce — its staff, its Board of Directors, and its hundreds of members and partners — to build a vibrant business climate in the county and enhance its economic vitality and wonderful quality of life,” he said in a statement.
Ms. Rouse had announced in October that the chamber was seeking a new executive director as she prepared to move into her new role.
“I’m excited and the board is excited for the opportunity to have a leadership role to really focus fully on tourism. There’s just a tremendous opportunity for the county to develop the industry,” she said in October.
The executive director position was posted on the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency’s website, with applications accepted until Nov. 9.
According to the job announcement, the salary range was $58,000 to $68,000. The position also included individual health and life insurance, retirement contribution, vacation and sick pay.
