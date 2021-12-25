CANTON — At the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators meeting Monday, the Finance Committee voted to designate the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce as the county’s official Tourism Promotion Agency.
The state program, according to Empire State Development, seeks to fund Tourism Promotion Agencies across New York to increase an area’s visitors, and therefore spending.
Counties are asked to select a Tourism Promotion Agency to participate in the Empire State Development Division of Tourism Matching Funds Program.
To appoint the Chamber, the board passed a resolution, which states that participation in the program doubles the earmarked Tourism Promotion Funds by St. Lawrence County through I Love New York Funds.
In 2020, the state Tourism Economics Report estimated that visitor expenditure accounted for more than $101.8 million in St. Lawrence County, as well as $8.5 million in local taxes.
Although tourism spending has increased year to year, there was an estimated 22.5% dip due to the pandemic.
The report also estimates that 1,350 jobs in the county are supported by tourists.
The resolution notes the importance of investing in the recovery of the tourism industry amid the ongoing pandemic.
“The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce represents the County as its Tourism Promotion Agency by creating a comprehensive marketing and advertising campaign, consisting of events, attractions, and recreational opportunities throughout the County,” the resolution reads.
The contract with the Chamber of Commerce funds the organization through incentives for the Chamber to improve tourism in the county.
The funding formula will provide 45% of the occupancy tax revenue as a 2022 appropriation to the Chamber, and a 50% appropriation for 2023, according to the resolution.
“This is a very important resolution we need to pass in order to be able to get matching funds through the I Love New York funds, and it will make a big difference in the money coming into St. Lawrence County through tourism,” said Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, who sponsored the resolution.
