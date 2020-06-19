CANTON — After being closed to the public for nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Lawrence County Clerk’s Office officially reopened to the public Friday, by appointment only and with limited services and hours.
The County Clerk’s Office will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice, with some Saturday morning appointments available.
County officials are still encouraging the use of mail-in and drop-off procedures, though they have provided guidelines on completing necessary, in-person transactions:
Visitors must have an appointment.
Only the person requiring clerk’s services will be allowed in the office.
Visitors are asked to have all paperwork completed prior to their appointment.
Signs and arrows will direct visitors to the appropriate traffic flow within the building to maintain social distancing.
Those coming to the clerk’s office must wear a mask when inside the building.
Hand sanitizer will be available.
Visitors are asked to bring their own pen.
Give the clerk your documents then step back from the counter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.