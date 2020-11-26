CANTON — Treatment and consultation services with St. Lawrence County Community Services addiction and mental health are going to be hitting the road soon.
The county has received a state grant that’s being used in part to purchase a $225,000 mobile treatment unit to be used by county-run mental health and substance treatment clinics to bring in-person services to areas of the county far away from their brick-and-mortar locations.
“We would line up appointments in a certain geographical area in the county and drive to that place with pre-set appointments in hopes that we can connect with people in the community,” Community Services Director Jay S. Ulrich told the board, which approved accepting the grant unanimously via voice vote.
“I think that’s a wonderful way to be able to get into some of these more remote communities without having to have bricks-and-mortar. I think that’s a good idea, it gives people better access. Thank you,” Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, said.
Mr. Ulrich said that the remote services would be coordinated using existing staff and wouldn’t require new hires. He also suggested that if the mobile treatment model works effectively, the department may consider switching closing its physical locations entirely.
“If we make the satellite clinics virtual clinics instead of brick-and-mortar clinics that we would be able to continue to perform these ancillary services — those being the injections and the toxicology tests and the health screenings — without necessarily needing a physical site. We could drive to the community, whether it be Gouverneur or Massena to perform those tasks in the event that we do go virtual.”
An additional $15,000 from the same grant was used to purchase equipment for the clinics to do virtual appointments.
