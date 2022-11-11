CANTON — St. Lawrence County concluded its legal review and investigation into its Child Protective Services unit.
The board of legislators was recently presented “with the final review and findings of a yearlong investigation of the operations of Child Protective Services and Preventive Services,” according to a news release issued by the county Thursday.
Hancock Estabrook, a Syracuse law firm, was retained by the county to undertake the legal review following a receipt of 37 complaints between last year and early this year.
This review was on the heels of a larger systemic audit of CPS and the Department of Social Services undertaken by the Bonadio Group, which concluded in June. That audit offered 19 recommendations for improvement, of which 15 were completed by the end of October.
As part of the presentation given by Hancock Estabrook, board members were given statistical data related to the outcomes of the 37 complaints.
“The complaints prompted significant review and changes at the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services leading to a historic turnaround in agency results,” the release says.
“As the public should be well aware, the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators has taken the complaints very seriously, working tirelessly to review the operations and implement changes across the spectrum of operations in the Department of Social Services,” said Legislator William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond, chair of the county board. “What Commissioner Seeber and his folks at the Department have accomplished is nothing short of spectacular and they should be commended for their outstanding work.”
DSS Commissioner Joseph L. Seeber praised the work of his department, and noted that the complaints made up only a tiny fraction of the work DSS does. Mr. Seeber started in April, succeeding Cynthia M. Ackerman, who resigned in August 2021.
“We should not forget that the original complaints stem from a minute fraction of the people assisted and of what actually takes place at the Department of Social Services daily,” he said. “We have a group of wonderful and dedicated public servants who assist the general public in every facet of life, from Medicaid administration to HEAP Assistance, from SNAP Benefits to Adult Protections. These folks come to work every day and help thousands annually who are less fortunate.”
