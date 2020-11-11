CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators continued this week to debate the merits of entering into an agreement with the Development Authority of the North Country to fund a survey of street-level data on broadband access.
At their Operations Committee meeting Monday, legislators received some input from Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer on the merits and expected results of the agreement, which would cost the county upwards of $30,000 after splitting 50-50 with DANC.
During the board’s meeting on Nov. 2, Legislator Tony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, moved to table the resolution authorizing the agreement to allow the Planning Department to chime in with additional input on the project.
Mr. Pfotenhauer explained that DANC’s goal is to provide precise GIS mapping — or geographic information system — of what properties in St. Lawrence County have access to broadband internet. He reiterated what was mentioned by representatives of DANC who presented at a previous meeting that the approach would be two-pronged. One part of the study would include teams physically tracing and mapping what infrastructure is in place along each road in the county. The second would be an online survey meant for households to report their access to broadband.
There are currently many other maps and data sets available to the county publicly, Mr. Pfotenhauer explained, but they usually only show information down to census tracts, which are sometimes miles wide. He also noted those data sets are sometimes incomplete because the internet providers like Spectrum don’t share information about where its infrastructure is currently in place.
The ultimate goal, Mr. Pfotenhauer said, is to have precise data available to use on future grant applications for broadband projects.
Some legislators expressed they would be supportive of the measure, citing previous good-faith partnerships with DANC and the heightened need to ensure the availability of broadband. Legislator Dan G. Fay, D-Canton, the long tenured accounting professor who was the first to originally speak up with some skepticism about the agreement, again posed the question whether the county should contribute anything.
“I’m wondering why they’re not paying for the whole project themselves with the millions of dollars between cash and investments they’ve got on hand?” Mr. Fay asked. “If they’re a public service corporation and the state doesn’t want to fund them, why are we funding them?”
Mr. Pfotenhauer said he was able to convince DANC to reduce the cost of the agreement by $6,000 by knocking off some data the county already had on hand.
The measure is slated to be reconsidered again at the Finance Committee meeting on Nov. 23. Lewis County entered into the same project agreement with DANC in September.
