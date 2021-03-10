CANTON — St. Lawrence County has seen a 75% increase in eviction requests in the past four months, which has led the county Board of Legislators to consider new protections for both landlords and tenants.
St. Lawrence County Deputy Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer reported during Monday night’s meeting that the statewide moratorium on evictions is expected to expire April 30, which would open the floodgates for eviction proceedings currently banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Evictions in New York state are allowed to begin again starting May 1.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 in December of last year, which prevents residential evictions, foreclosure proceedings, credit discrimination and negative credit reporting related to the pandemic.
The legislation also places a moratorium on residential foreclosure proceedings until May 1, according to the governor’s website. Homeowners and small landlords who own 10 or fewer residential dwellings can file hardship declarations with their mortgage lender, other foreclosing party or a court that would prevent a foreclosure, the website reads.
“This law adds to previous executive orders by protecting the needy and vulnerable who, through no fault of their own, face eviction during an incredibly difficult period for New York,” the governor said in a prepared statement when the legislation was announced. “The more support we provide for tenants, mortgagors and seniors, the easier it will be for them to get back on their feet when the pandemic ends.”
Mr. Pfotenhauer noted that roughly 260 eviction applications have been filed in the county since December 2020. He said data was unavailable from the rest of the previous calendar year.
The county’s Fair Housing Task Force, formed in 1991, has asked the county Board of Legislators to adopt the issue of evictions as an agenda item, though no official action was taken as a result of Monday’s discussion.
County Planner John F. Tenbusch expressed concern for the national and statewide “rising tides of evictions,” adding that St. Lawrence County has fallen within this trend.
“It’s a staggering number,” he added.
“We’re going to be inundated with eviction cases” following the lifting of the moratorium next month, Mr. Tenbusch reported, adding he is unaware of any safety net for landlords or those who have fallen behind with paying their rent.
Mr. Tenbusch asked the board to consider relief measures for tenants in conjunction with the aid for landlords previously approved in February.
“We’re going to see a cycle of disinvestment in the rental market,” he said, adding this is a pattern that is often associated with economic downturns. He said that without relief measures for landlords, properties could fall into disrepair or be subject to foreclosure.
“This could be huge,” Mr. Tenbusch said, “and right now we have no way to help it. Both sides of the equation need some assistance.”
Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, suggested instituting a hotline or a similar reporting mechanism for landlords with tenants who are unable or unwilling to pay their rent.
“It would be nice to get both sides of the story,” he said.
