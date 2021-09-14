CANTON — At the last three full board meetings of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, multiple constituents have spoken about alleged injustices perpetrated by the county Department of Social Services, and in particular by Child Protective Services.
Monday night was no different.
“Here we are again, another month gone by, and still no answers for the 150 complainants, or victims of CPS,” Francine Griffin said. “I call them victims because that’s what they are.”
Ms. Griffin took particular aim at county Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
“Ms. Doyle stated that the Office of Children and Family Services did some oversight reviews where she believed they found nothing in regards to complaints received about DSS employees,” Ms. Griffin said.
In July, Ms. Doyle said an in-progress investigation into the allegations will need to conclude before the county responds, though responses to specific cases will not be disclosed. By early August, Ms. Doyle told legislators she believed the state had “not found anything with regards to the complaints received about DSS employees.”
During the county’s August Finance Committee meeting, Ms. Doyle updated legislators on the county’s response to the allegations. She said the county reviewed initial complaints, and based on the review, some concerns were set aside and others will be looked into more closely. She recommended a third-party review, separate from both the county and state, be conducted.
“Ms. Doyle never talked to any of the more than 150 victims who have come forward with complaints,” Ms. Griffin said.
Ms. Griffin lodged a similar complaint against Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk.
She said Mr. Burke stated no credible evidence could be found in regards to claims against CPS.
“What Mr. Burke failed to state was that the board’s investigation didn’t include any of the 150 victims or their evidence,” Ms. Griffin said.
Earlier this summer, she called on Mr. Burke to resign for defending DSS in the face of the allegations.
“Legislators are responsible for oversight of county departments,” Ms. Griffin said. “You are not supposed to be working for the DSS.”
According to Courtney A. Fantone, founder and director of Community Helping Individuals Living in Distress — otherwise known as CHILD, an advocacy organization that reviews DSS foster care cases — allegations include DSS employees fostering children of their own, and setting their own rate of recompense for doing so, which Ms. Fantone said is a clear conflict of interest unallowed in every county in the state except St. Lawrence.
Rachel I. Raven, a family nurse practitioner and board member of CHILD, shared through tears her own story of having her children taken from her following an abusive marriage, and only being able to see them during supervised visits.
“My plea to you tonight,” she told the board, “is to take us seriously, to please do an investigation.”
“I’ve heard through the media that some sort of investigation is underway or already done, but I am part of this, and I have not been contacted, nor has my legal team. There has been no investigation,” she said.
Ms. Fantone said none of the families she has been working with have been contacted as part of an investigation.
“How can you conduct an investigation without talking to any of the complainants?” she said.
“I’m now 967 days without my children,” Ms. Raven said, “and in that time I’ve had plenty of time to collect audio of caseworkers, legal documents, reports and other legal proof” of wrongdoing on the part of CPS.
Ms. Raven rebuked the board for its silence on this matter.
“St. Lawrence elected legislators have been mostly mum about these allegations, yet they’re responsible for the oversight of all county departments,” she said. “It’s time the county legislators and the district attorney weigh in.”
After everyone spoke, legislators stuck to their practice of not responding directly to people making public comment at meetings.
