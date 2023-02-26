County contracts for substance abuse medication

St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, 17 Commerce Lane, Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

St. Lawrence County has entered into a contract with Indivior, Inc. to provide Sublocade for individuals at the county correctional facility who are attempting to overcome substance abuse.

In 2022, New York State implemented a Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program at state prisons and jails. The program provides incarcerated individuals access to medications and therapies to help them overcome substance abuse and reduce the likelihood that they may suffer drug-related overdoses upon reentry into society.

