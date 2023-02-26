St. Lawrence County has entered into a contract with Indivior, Inc. to provide Sublocade for individuals at the county correctional facility who are attempting to overcome substance abuse.
In 2022, New York State implemented a Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program at state prisons and jails. The program provides incarcerated individuals access to medications and therapies to help them overcome substance abuse and reduce the likelihood that they may suffer drug-related overdoses upon reentry into society.
The state saw a need for the program when opioid overdose deaths continued to increase, specifically in 2017 when it was declared a public health emergency.
“Jails and prisons are on the frontlines of the opioid public health crisis,” stated State Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal and State Sen. Jamaal T. Bailey in a Legislative Memorandum. “The majority of incarcerated people have substance use disorders and about a quarter have OUD.” Of the more than 200,000 people who are incarcerated each year in New York, between 24% and 36% have a heroin use disorder.
According to the Bureau of Justice Assistance, there was a 265% increase in the number of overdoses reported from 2019 to 2021 in St. Lawrence County in addition to an increase of drug related felonies by 64% and misdemeanors by 90% from 2018 to 2021.
The county’s Opioid Treatment Program, which was created in July and allows for the dispensing of methadone in addition to Suboxone and Subutex, expanded in 2022 to provide MAT services at the county’s correctional facility.
“When the inmates come in they get evaluated for drugs, maybe heroin or cocaine or other illicit drugs,” said County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe. “If the mandate from the state says that they qualify then they’re put on certain treatments for these addictions.”
One of those treatments includes Sublocade, which according to the resolution passed by county legislators on Feb. 6, is a treatment 20 individuals at the jail are currently prescribed.
“This is a drug that comes in a shot form and is administered once every 30 days,” said Sheriff Bigwarfe. “Instead of having an inmate prescribed to something they have to take daily, this is only once a month.”
The resolution allows the county to enter into a contract with Indivior, Inc which will provide the correctional facility with Sublocade for one year, with the opportunity for an additional one year term thereafter.
“Sublocade seems to work better than some of the other prescribed drugs within the MAT program,” said Sheriff Bigwarfe. “This helps to level them off and helps them to not want to use the other dangerous drugs they had an issue with outside of the facility.”
The resolution passed unanimously Feb. 6 at a full county board meeting.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.