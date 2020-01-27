A Hammond man was charged with burglary Friday in relation to a Jan. 22 incident in Gouverneur.
Michael S. Young, 28, was arrested around 8:10 p.m. and charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Police said Mr. Young is alleged to have entered a residence on Barnes Street and stolen a 42-inch SANYO flat-screen TV.
Mr. Young was arraigned before Town Justice Travis Dann in Gouverneur Town Court and issued appearance tickets for Gouverneur Town Court for a future date. He was also issued a stay away order of protection in favor of the home owners.
Potsdam police charged Braxton Chambers, 21, Madrid, with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08% and leaving the scene of a property damage accident early Sunday morning in the village.
Police responded to a report of a car and bicyclist crash around 3:14 a.m. on Market Street, with Mr. Chambers reported to have left the scene. Mr. Chambers’ vehicle, which had front end damage, was identified as the vehicle involved in the crash.
Mr. Chambers’ blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.16%. In New York State, a blood alcohol content of 0.8% or higher is grounds for DWI, and a 0.18% constitutes aggravated DWI.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Timothy D. Coventry, 31, Pierrepont, with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful imprisonment, all misdemeanors.
Deputies responded to a domestic incident on River Road, Pierrepont, on Friday, after which Mr. Coventry was arraigned in Pierrepont Town Court, where an order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
He was released and will appear in court at a future date.
County sheriff’s deputies charged Seth G. Beckwith, 76, 35692 County Route 194, Antwerp, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on Jan. 22.
Following a traffic stop for having an expired inspection sticker on Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur, Mr. Beckwith’s license was determined to be suspended. He was issued appearance tickets for Gouverneur Town Court for a future date.
County sheriff’s deputies charged Marcus D. Johnson, 22, 56 Highland Road, Massena, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on Friday.
Following a traffic stop for driving without headlights on Route 56 in the town of Louisville, Mr. Johnson’s license was determined to be suspended. He was issued appearance tickets for Louisville Town Court for a future date.
