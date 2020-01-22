CANTON — A Massena man was sentenced to five years of probation in St. Lawrence County Court for a March driving while intoxicated charge.
Jordan J. Page, 26, of 146 Center St., was originally charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law and driving while ability impaired by drugs and was sentenced for the aggravated DWI.
New York State Leandra’s Law designates an automatic felony on the first offense of driving drunk with a minor, 15 or younger, inside the vehicle. Mr. Page was reportedly driving with a passenger younger than 4 years old in the back seat.
On March 2, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies responded to Mr. Page’s vehicle, which had been involved in a car crash in Potsdam while the child in the back seat was not properly restrained. At the scene, deputies determined Mr. Page to be impaired by drugs and alcohol.
Damages to the vehicle, which was an Enterprise Rent-A-Car rental, were covered by insurance, so Mr. Page’s attorney, Jacob M. Painter told the court Mr. Page should not owe any restitution for the vehicle damages. County Court Judge John F. Richey did not impose any restitution, but he did order Mr. Page to pay a total of $1,570 in mandatory fines, fees and surcharges.
Judge Richey reminded Mr. Page he could face incarceration in state prison if he violates the terms and conditions of his probation.
“I don’t want you to ever forget that is hanging over your head,” Judge Richey said.
Mr. Page’s driver’s license was surrendered at the time of his arraignment, and Judge Richey revoked Mr. Page’s driving privileges for six months.
Once Mr. Page is eligible to be re-licensed, he’ll receive a mandatory ignition interlock order for 12 months. An ignition interlock requires a driver to blow into a car breathalyzer device before starting a vehicle. Mr. Page was also ordered to pay 25 percent of the cost of the device’s installation and any subsequent or monthly fees associated with it.
The following people also appeared in St. Lawrence County Court on Tuesday: Devon George, 18, London, Ontario, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary, reduced from the initial charges of third-degree burglary and third-degree possession of stolen property, in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
As part of the plea deal, Mr. George is expected to be sentenced to six months in St. Lawrence County jail and be considered for youthful offender status. Judge Richey told Mr. George he must follow all jail rules until his March 9 sentencing for the court to uphold its six-month jail sentence commitment and consider granting him youthful offender status.
Mr. George was charged in August with attempting to enter the St. Lawrence Centre shopping mall in Massena with Joseph George, 18, and Tehahkerato Shenandoah, 19, both of Hogansburg. The trio had allegedly entered the mall on Aug. 11 and stole goods from Progressive Imports by prying the store’s gate open. They then entered the mall again early the next morning on Aug. 12, but were apprehended by police.
Mr. George was taken to St. Lawrence County jail, where he is being held without bail until his sentencing. Judge Richey said Mr. George’s time in jail would be credited toward the expected six-month sentence, and a $750 bail posted following Mr. George’s arrest was exonerated.
Jaret L. Langstaff, 42, last known address of 605 Montgomery St., Ogdensburg, had his resentencing adjourned without date after he violated his probation in September.
Mr. Langstaff previously pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in an April plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
The former Ogdensburg school building and grounds worker was originally charged with Mychael A. Kendall, 33, of 912 Franklin St., Ogdensburg, who was also employed in the city school system’s building and grounds department.
St. Lawrence County Public Defender David Huber told the court Mr. Langstaff has been in a substance abuse treatment program and requested his resentencing be adjourned until the treatment program could provide a letter indicating an expected date of program completion.
