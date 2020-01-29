CANTON — Two Norwood sex offenders were sentenced Tuesday morning in St. Lawrence County Court for failing to register changes of address, a felony.
Russell W. Crossman, 60, of 14 Mechanic St., was sentenced to five years of probation for not registering a change of address within the 10-day period provided by state law.
“I take responsibility for my actions,” Crossman told County Court Judge John F. Richey.
Crossman, a Level 2 sexually violent offender, was convicted in 1984 for having sexual contact with a 9-year-old girl in 1983.
Carl E. Monroe Jr., 43, also of 14 Mechanic St., received the same sentence of five years of probation for his failure to register.
“My advice to you is don’t let it happen again,” Judge Richey told Monroe.
Monroe, a Level 3 sex offender, was convicted of third-degree rape in 2001, for having sexual contact and sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl in July 2000. He served just over two years in state prison and was released in October 2003.
Judge Richey ordered Crossman and Monroe to each pay $375 in mandatory court fees and surcharges.
The following people also appeared in court Tuesday:
David L. McCane, 33, an inmate at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, was sentenced to five years in prison with three years of post-release supervision as a second-felony offender for drug charges related to a July traffic stop.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on July 9 along Route 310 in Canton. Deputies reportedly found 30 grams of crack cocaine, 32 grams of marijuana, 51 oxycodone pills and digital scales inside the vehicle, occupied by Mr. McCane and Russell P. Snyder Jr., 56, Potsdam.
Both were charged with two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and single counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Mr. McCane was found to be a parole absconder out of Onondaga County on a fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charge. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail before being taken to Cape Vincent in September.
Mr. McCane will serve his St. Lawrence County sentence concurrent to his Onondaga sentence, and $375 in court fees and surcharges was reduced to judgment.
Zachary M. Donnelly, 21, Massena, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, reduced from second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony.
Mr. Donnelly is reported to have possessed more than 2 ounces of marijuana on Sept. 23, in the town of Massena. The court offered a sentence of three years of probation, with sentencing scheduled for March 30. Mr. Donnelly was released under probation supervision.
