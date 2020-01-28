CANTON — An acting St. Lawrence County Court judge ruled Friday that the Sheriff’s Department disclose a deputy’s disciplinary record for a review prior to a felony stalking case that went to trial Tuesday.
Following the review by prosecution and defense, the record was sealed. Washington County Court Judge Kelly S. McKeighan is presiding over the trial of Ahmed Khalil, 37, Potsdam, who was charged in July with the felonies of first-degree stalking and fourth-degree grand larceny, the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree menacing, two counts of petit larceny and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Judge McKeighan has been assigned Mr. Khalil’s case as County Surrogate’s Court Judge John F. Richey covers most of retired Judge Jerome J. Richards’ cases.
Mr. Khalil’s charges stem from his alleged involvement in two incidents in St. Lawrence County, one on Aug. 22, 2018, the other on Aug. 24, 2018.
Mr. Khalil, represented by attorney Peter A. Dumas, is being tried this week for the felony stalking charge, the misdemeanors of unlawful imprisonment, menacing, two counts of petit larceny and the harassment violation.
Jury selection began Monday morning and concluded Tuesday, after which, opening statements were delivered and witness testimony began.
Gathering discovery materials is a pre-trial procedure, in which the prosecution and defense counsels can obtain information from the other party. The preceding state law regarding discovery required defense counsel to file motions to receive evidence from the prosecution before a trial.
Passed April 1 as part of the state’s $175 billion 2020 budget, one component of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s justice reforms replaces the state’s discovery law, formerly known as the “blindfold” law because it did not require discovery proceedings to be completed until the day of a pre-trial hearing or trial.
The reform, which took effect Jan. 1, along with the elimination of cash bail for most misdemeanors and certain nonviolent felonies, requires “automatic” discovery of relevant materials to be delivered from the prosecution to the defense as soon as possible.
In Mr. Khalil’s case, the District Attorney’s Office requested the disciplinary record of Deputy John E. Jones in relation to the Aug. 24, 2018 incident involving Mr. Khalil.
County Attorney Stephen D. Button denied the request on behalf of the Sheriff’s Department, citing Civil Rights Law as protecting such disciplinary records from disclosure.
The District Attorney’s Office then sought an order directing the Sheriff’s Department to provide the disciplinary record, which Mr. Button also opposed.
Following a phone conference between Judge McKeighan and the counsel parties Friday morning, the court ordered the Sheriff’s Department to provide the full disciplinary file of Mr. Jones by 4:30 p.m. that day.
The decision was based on the reformed discovery law, as well as Civil Rights Law as “(t)hese two statutes are not incongruent. To the contrary, they work together to provide a balance between the different interests each statute seeks to protect,” according to Judge McKeighan’s decision.
Discovery law, under Criminal Procedure Law Article 245, requires the disclosure of information that “is known to police or other law enforcement agencies” that could “impeach the credibility of a testifying prosecution witness,” which qualifies disciplinary records of a police witness as viable discovery material.
Civil Rights Law in this matter is designed to restrict access to such personnel records unless there is a “legitimate need” to obtain them.
The decision states there was legitimate need, also citing the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case Brady v. Maryland, which reflects the court’s obligation to require the prosecution to file materials that may be favorable to the defendant.
Mr. Khalil’s trial continues today.
