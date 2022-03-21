The following grand jury indictments were handed up last week in St. Lawrence County Court:
Gerald Fries III, 38, of Gouverneur, is charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
The indictment alleges that Mr. Fries, in the town of Gouverneur around Nov. 10, 2021, drove intoxicated while knowing his privilege to operate such a vehicle had been suspended.
Sheldon J. Dunn, 30, of Brooklyn, is charged with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
The indictment alleges that Mr. Dunn, in the city of Ogdensburg around March 29, April 26, and Oct. 26, 2021, sold and possessed cocaine weighing one-half ounce or more.
Heidi B. Gladle, 52, of Ogdensburg, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and first-degree criminal nuisance, a felony.
The indictment alleges that Ms. Gladle possessed cocaine with the intent to sell it, and maintained a premises for the purpose of illegally selling controlled substances.
