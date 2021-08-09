CANTON — St. Lawrence County Court Judge Gregory P. Storie is back to work this week following a medical leave of absence.
Judge Storie, who was elected in November to a 10-year term overseeing county criminal court, has been out on leave since May. A spokesperson for the state Unified Court System on Monday confirmed Judge Storie is returning and will resume training on the bench in Saratoga County for the next two weeks. He is then expected to spend a week in Clinton County Court.
Prior to his leave, Judge Storie was participating in training in Schenectady County Court “for further familiarization with various policies and procedures,” according to the UCS.
Training under other judges is standard practice before new judges are fully on their own in a courtroom.
“Some judges acclimate quicker than others regarding the various law practices that may be new to them,” the UCS wrote in an email Monday.
In Judge Storie’s absence, his St. Lawrence County case inventory will continue to be reassigned to other judges in the Fourth Judicial District by District Administrative Judge Felix J. Catena.
The Fourth Judicial District is the state’s largest of the 13 judicial districts by land area and covers 11 counties: St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren and Washington.
The statewide COVID-19 pandemic pause of in-person court operations has been gradually lifted over the last year, and courts returned to full, in-person staffing on May 24.
In a video message Monday, UCS Chief Judge Janet M. DiFiore urged New Yorkers to get vaccinated and said the UCS is again adjusting protocols to reflect increasing COVID-19 infection rates. For the first week of August, 73% of all counties in the United States saw a high level of community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is ascribing one of four transmission levels to counties on a weekly basis: low, moderate, substantial or high.
St. Lawrence, Franklin and Clinton counties maintain a moderate status. Jefferson and Lewis counties ended the week with substantial transmission, the CDC’s online tracker reports.
The updated UCS protocols require all judges and non-judicial staff who have not been vaccinated be regularly tested for the coronavirus starting Sept. 7. Fully vaccinated judges, court staff and court users are permitted to be in court buildings without a mask, with proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated people must wear a mask inside court facilities.
“We stand ready ─ on even the shortest of notice ─ to adjust our mask policy and other health safety protocols as circumstances warrant,” Judge DiFiore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.