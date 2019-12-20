CANTON — After 15 years on the bench, St. Lawrence County Judge Jerome J. Richards has relinquished his robe.
Judge Richards, 65, an Ogdensburg native, took the bench for the last time Friday in St. Lawrence County Court with five years remaining in his 10-year term. He leaves after a term-and-a-half on the bench, having overseen several cases that put the county on the map and having faced off with a district attorney who had her license to practice law suspended for two years after she left office.
The judge was not available for comment on his pending retirement.
Judge Richards’ principal law clerk. Nicole M. Duve, said in an email that Friday was the judge’s last day on the bench and that his official retirement date will be Feb. 6. His term was set to expire 2025.
Ms. Duve said the judge would still be finishing up on paperwork following the holidays, but that the day-to-day court duties would be handled by St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge John F. Richey.
Into the new year, the court terms, including court duties like trials and pistol permit hearings among other things, will be juggled between a variety of appointed out-of-county judges who will be assisting Judge Richey in his daily duties.
An election for Judge Richards’s seat will be held in November.
Before election to his first term on the bench in November 2004, Judge Richards served as district attorney from 1995 to 2004.
In his 2004 announcement while seeking re-election, he said “I am at the point where my education and experience in the criminal justice system come together to allow me to have a unique skill set specifically crafted to deal with the scourge of drug problems, the violence of assaults, the sexual victimization of innocent individuals and the weakness of people who break the law.”
Among some of the major cases Judge Richards presided over was that of Wayne Oxley Jr.
During November 2006, Mr. Oxley was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in a case before Judge Richards. That verdict was overturned on appeal. A state appellate court ruled that Judge Richards erred in not allowing the jury to hear evidence from a witness pointing to another possible suspect in the murder.
A second trial resulted in a mistrial when jurors could not reach a unanimous decision after deliberating for seven days in December 2010.
Mr. Oxley was tried for a third time in 2012 and acquitted.
During his time overseeing the case of Oral “Nick” Hillary, the former Clarkson University men’s head soccer coach who was charged with the 2011 murder of Garrett J. Phillips in Potsdam, Judge Richards dismissed the first murder indictment against Mr. Hillary, accusing then District Attorney Mary E. Rain of what he described as bullying and prejudicial questions of grand jury witnesses and the use of circumstantial evidence.
Several months later, a St. Lawrence County grand jury handed up a new indictment against Mr. Hillary on a charge of second-degree murder, for which he was acquitted in September 2016 by presiding Judge Felix J. Catena.
In April 2016, Judge Richards also filed a letter against Ms. Rain to presiding Justice Karen K. Peters of the Appellate Division Third Department of the state Supreme Court and the Committee on Professional Standards, leading to his recusal of any cases she handled due to the conflict, meaning he was removed from handling most cases in St. Lawrence County.
Judge Richards was moved to Franklin County Court for the remainder of Ms. Rain’s term in office and was replaced by Franklin County Court Judge Derek P. Champagne until January 2018. Judge Richards returned to the bench with the swearing in of newly elected District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua
In June 2018 Ms. Rain had her law license suspended for two years by a state appellate court which found her “actions constituted fraudulent conduct which was prejudicial to the administration of justice and adversely reflected on her fitness as a lawyer.”
While Judge Richards has been criticized for being too forgiving, it was something he has repeatedly prided himself on. During his re-election campaign he said “fairness is not a black and white term,” saying that such fairness takes courage in the case of scrutiny.
“In fact, it is quite nebulous and quite difficult to grasp,” he said at the time. “I have to be able to go home at night, thinking that I have been fair and believing that I have been fair.”
“I’ve come to appreciate that fairness takes a lot of courage,” he said at the time. “It is entirely different than when I was a prosecutor.”
