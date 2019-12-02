CANTON — Lucas K. Northrup, 18, of 2230 Route 420, Massena, was sentenced to five years of probation for his Oct. 7 guilty plea to attempted second-degree burglary in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
The plea deal will put Mr. Northrup on probation for five years and will satisfy all pending charges against him.
Those charges were not laid out on the record.
At about 7 p.m. on May 21 in the village of Massena, Mr. Northrup entered a residence at 62 Spruce St. with the intent to steal once inside. He told the court that he knew the owner of the residence and that he entered through an unlocked door.
In addition to his agreed-upon probation sentence, Mr. Northrup was ordered to pay $600.13 in restitution and $435.11 in fines, fees and surcharges and abide by an order of protection.
The following people were indicted Thursday by the St. Lawrence County grand jury:
David Bedore, 38, of 15 Murray St., Tupper Lake, formerly of 18 Circle Drive, Conifer, pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The indictment charges on two occasions between May and June 2018 in the town of Piercefield in St. Lawrence County, Bedore subjected a person younger than 11 years old to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.
Sylvester S. Wright, 37, Brooklyn, had his sentence of six years in prison adjourned to Friday after his attorney, Keith S. Massey Jr., said his client was in route from the New York City overnight, but was waylaid by weather conditions.
If he fails to appear, St. Lawrence County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards said Massey faces up to nine years in prison for his March 21 guilty plea to one count of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
The indictment charges that on Oct. 1 in the village of Massena, Mr. Wright possessed heroin and cocaine with the intent to sell, with the cocaine being an aggregate weight of one-half ounce or more.
He also was charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to sell it on a second occasion that same day.
Michael D. Wells, 33, of 112 Cherry St., Ogdensburg, had his arraignment for charges of third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine adjourned to Jan. 6, after it was determined he was in an inpatient treatment facility.
The indictment charges on July 9 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Wells possessed two or more items of lab equipment, precursors, chemical reagents or solvents with the intent to make methamphetamine.
Jesse Blackmon, 40, of 246 Webster St., Malone, formerly of 2 Willow St., Massena, failed to appear for his arraignment on charges of third-degree and fourth-degree counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on July 6 in the village of Massena, Mr. Blackmon possessed cocaine in the amount of one eighth of an ounce or more with the intent to sell.
According to court officials, he said he had called the court and reported that he was going to appear, but as of 4:55 p.m. he had not shown.
