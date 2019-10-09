CANTON — Steven E. Davis, 29, of 625 Franklin St., Ogdensburg, was sentenced as a second felony offender to four years in prison with two years of post-release supervision for his Aug. 13 guilty plea to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
At 10:36 p.m. July 17 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Davis possessed products to make methamphetamine. He was previously convicted on July 27, 2009 in St. Lawrence County Court for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Mr. Davis’s prison sentence was judicially mandated to be served in the system’s Willard Drug Treatment Program, in which offenders serve 90 days in a rehabilitation program before spending the remainder of their sentences under parole supervision.
As part of the plea deal, Mr. Davis had a second count of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and a pending petit larceny charge in Ogdensburg City Court satisfied.
Jason Bear Rayder, 20, of 5 West Lamb Road, Pulaski, currently an inmate at the St. Lawrence County jail, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree burglary and one count each of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
The indictment charges on Aug. 13 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Rayder entered and remained in a dwelling and forcibly stole property. During the commission of the crime, he, or another participant in the crime, used or threatened the use of a dangerous instrument and caused physical injury to another person who was not a participant in the crime.
He was returned to St. Lawrence County jail on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.
David Ortizramos, 29, an inmate at the Wyoming Correctional Facility, was sentenced as a second-felony offender to 1½ to 3 years in prison for his Aug. 5 guilty plea to attempted first-degree promoting prison contraband.
He was previously convicted on June 23, 2016 in Erie County Court of attempted first-degree robbery.
His sentence will be served consecutive to time he owes the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and had $375 in court fines, fees and surcharges reduced to judgment.
Sofia Bonaventure, 20, Hoboken, N.J., was sentenced to five years of probation for her Feb. 4 guilty plea to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
On Sept. 9 in the town of Morristown, Ms. Bonaventure was in possession of heroin with the intent to sell it.
In addition to her probation sentence, which will be transferred to New Jersey, she was ordered to pay $374 in court fines, fees and surcharges.
Lucas K. Northrup, 18, of 2230 Route 420, Massena, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree burglary in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
The plea deal will put Mr. Northrup on probation for five years and will satisfy all pending charges against him.
Those charges were not laid out on the record.
At about 7 p.m. on May 21 in the village of Massena, Mr. Northrup entered a residence at 62 Spruce St. with the intent to steal once inside. He told the court that he knew the owner of the residence and that he entered through an unlocked door.
In addition to his agreed upon probation sentence, Mr. Northrup will have to pay an undetermined restitution and abide by orders of protection.
He was released under probation supervision and sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2.
