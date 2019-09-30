CANTON — Carmen Morales, 39, of 524 1st St., Apt. 1, Albany, was sentenced to five years of probation for her Aug. 5 guilty plea to attempted first-degree promoting prison contraband, the reduced count in the indictment charging her with first-degree promoting prison contraband, in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
On Sept. 1 at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility in the town of Gouverneur, Ms. Morales was visiting an inmate when she tried to bring in 21.2 grams of K2, a form of synthetic marijuana.
She was ordered to pay $375 in court fines, fees and surcharges and her probation was transferred to Albany County Probation Department.
Victoria L. Cochran, 37, Syracuse, was sentenced to five years of probation for her Aug. 2 guilty plea to felony attempted first-degree promotion of prison contraband, the reduced count of felony promotion of prison contraband, in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
At about 11 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Riverview Correctional Facility, she went to visit an inmate and attempted to smuggle in 18.3 grams of synthetic marijuana.
She was ordered to pay $375 in court fines, fees and surcharges and her probation supervision was transferred to Onondaga County.
In other court action on Sept. 23:
Jesse J. Oakes, 25, of 1309 Knox St., Ogdensburg, was sentenced to 10 years of probation for his April 15 guilty plea to the reduced charge of second-degree criminal sexual act, a violent felony, in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office. He was originally charged with first-degree criminal sex act.
On Aug. 11, in the city of Ogdensburg, Oakes engaged in sexual conduct with another person who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless. Oakes told the judge the man was sleeping when he performed the sexual act.
Oakes was also ordered to pay $1,425 in court fines, fees and surcharges, and, on Oct. 4, will have a sex offender risk assessment. An order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
