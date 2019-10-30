CANTON — Glenshay Brunn, 29, of 2500 Ninth Road, Philadelphia, Pa., pleaded not guilty Monday in St. Lawrence County Court to the indictment charging him and Nathaniel Cromwell, 30, of 131 Saint Nicholas Ave., New York City, each with a count of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges between Feb. 20 and 26, in the town of Stockholm, Mr. Brunn and his codefendant, each personally or with another person, possessed a narcotic drug with the intent to sell it.
Mr. Brunn was released on $2,000 bond.
Martin J. Osuch, 45, of 37 Somerset Ave., Massena, pleaded not guilty to the indictment charging him with aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt, both felonies, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
He was also charged in the indictment with the violation of second-degree harassment.
The indictment charges on June 1 in the village of Massena, Mr. Osuch committed the offense of felony first-degree criminal contempt against a member of his family by disobeying a July 25, 2018, no-harass court order of protection issued by Massena Village Court Justice Patrick J. Serguson.
According to the indictment, Mr. Osuch allegedly physically attacked another person and acted in a manner that harmed the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17 years old.
Mr. Osuch was released under probation supervision.
Aaron Johnson, 30, of 16 County Route 17, Russell, pleaded not guilty to the indictment charging him with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
The indictment charges at 3:18 a.m. June 8, on County Route 6 in the town of Oswegatchie, Mr. Johnson operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and did so knowing his license was suspended or revoked on Oct. 23, 2015, for failure to submit to a chemical test.
Mr. Johnson was released under probation supervision.
Gregory Coughlin, 35, of 206 County Route 2, Ogdensburg, pleaded guilty to the indictment charging him with felony sex offender registry violation in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
The indictment charges on May 21, while in St. Lawrence County, Coughlin, a Level 2 sex offender, failed to register a change of address within the 10-day time period provided by law.
According to the state sex offender registry, his address is listed as 104B Battle Hill Road, Gouverneur.
As part of the plea deal, Coughlin will be sentenced to five years of probation.
Coughlin was released under probation supervision pending sentencing.
Joseph Wilcox, 33, of 18000 Van Allen Road N., Watertown, pleaded not guilty to the indictment charging him with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
The indictment charges on May 14, Mr. Wilcox operated a motor vehicle on Route 11 in the town of Canton while knowing or having reason to know that his license to operate the motor vehicle in the state was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn and while having in effect 10 or more suspensions, imposed on at least 10 separate dates.
According to a prior felony conviction statement attached to the indictment, Mr. Wilcox was previously convicted on March 8, for felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and, if convicted on this new charge, he could be sentenced to a greater sentence as a second-felony offender.
Mr. Wilcox was released under probation supervision.
Derrick S. Marcellus, 49, of 22 Preston St., was sentenced to five years of probation supervision for his guilty plea to felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
On March 9 in the village of Gouverneur, Mr. Marcellus, having a previous felony conviction, was unlawfully in possession of a firearm, specifically a Raven Arms P-25 Compact 25-caliber handgun.
James E. Matteson, 22, of 578 Route 11B, Potsdam, was determined to be a Level 1 sex offender following a Sex Offender Registration Assessment hearing for his conviction of first-degree sexual abuse on July 2 in County Court.
In early July 2018, in the village of Potsdam, Matteson subjected an 11-year-old to sexual contact.
In court action Tuesday:
Matthew Shampine, 27, an inmate at the St. Lawrence County jail, determined to be not competent following an Article 730 evaluation to determine mental disease or defect excluding fitness to proceed in his case where he is indicted on charges of felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The indictment charges on May 28 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Shampine had a dagger, knife or another dangerous weapon and used it to physically injure another person.
The court released Mr. Shampine to the custody of the mental health commissioner and the case remains open.
