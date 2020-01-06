CANTON — A Gouverneur sex offender received a probation sentence Monday morning in St. Lawrence County Court after failing to register a change of address.
Gregory L. Coughlin, 35, of 1571 County Route 22, Lot 2, was sentenced to five years of probation supervision for failure to register as a sex offender, a felony.
On May 21, Coughlin, a Level 2 sex offender, failed to register a change of address within the 10-day time period provided by law. At the time, his address was listed as 104B Battle Hill Road, Gouverneur, on the state sex offender registry.
Coughlin’s sex offender status stems from a 2001 fist-degree attempted sexual abuse charge in St. Lawrence County.
Coughlin was ordered to pay $375 in fees and surcharges.
The following defendants also appeared in St. Lawrence County Court Monday:
Rob R. Sheridan, 54, of 5 Buck St., Canton, was sentenced to three years of probation for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Sheridan was charged with felony third-degree criminal solicitation and the misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, and in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor.
On March 9 at an unspecified location in St. Lawrence County, Sheridan solicited, requested, commanded, importuned or otherwise attempted to cause a 15-year-old to engage in a sexual act, and by doing so, knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of the child.
Sheridan was ordered to pay a total of $750 in fines, fees and surcharges. The court also granted an order of protection against Sheridan in favor of the victim.
Floyd Bruce, 22, an inmate at Upstate Correctional Facility, Malone, was sentenced to 11/2 to three years in prison for attempting to promote prison contraband, to be served consecutive to his current 15-year prison sentence, in an agreement set forth by County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards.
Mr. Bruce was identified as a second-felony offender due to charges related to a July 2018 robbery heard in Westchester County Court — first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.
Mr. Bruce was charged with first-degree attempting to promote prison contraband while confined in the Gouverneur Correctional Facility, on Oct. 1, 2018, at which time, he was alleged to have made, obtained or possessed unspecified dangerous contraband.
County Court Judge John F. Richey, now taking on Judge Richards’ cases following the announcement of Judge Richards’ retirement, moved forward with the 11/2 to three years sentence that had previously been discussed.
Mr. Bruce was ordered to pay $375 in fees and surcharges, reduced to judgement. He was remanded to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
