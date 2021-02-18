CANTON — St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua announced Thursday that he’s running for re-election, seeking a second term in office.
Mr. Pasqua, a Republican and Conservative, was first elected to the position in November 2017 and assumed the role the following January.
According to a press release about his bid for re-election, during the last three years Mr. Pasqua and his office have been able to secure numerous convictions for cases including homicides, sexual assaults and drug crimes.
Most notably, according to the release, Mr. Pasqua headed the prosecution that led to the March 2019 conviction of Christopher A. Hebert for the murder of Lacey L. Yekel. Hebert, formerly of Massena, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the June 2014 crime and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
“It has been an honor to serve the People of St. Lawrence County over the last three years,” Mr. Pasqua said in Thursday’s release. “I am gratified by the victories we have had in the courtroom that have brought some form of peace and closure to the victims we represent. But I couldn’t be more proud of the way in which we have accomplished our goals both ethically and fairly.”
Mr. Pasqua and his office, according to the release, have also led the charge through the global COVID-19 pandemic and criminal justice reform efforts in New York state.
Despite the pandemic, the release reads, Mr. Pasqua and his office, in conjunction with local, state and federal law enforcement, conducted Operation Drop at the “height of the pandemic” last year. The operation resulted in 44 drug indictments.
Prior to being district attorney, Mr. Pasqua spent the previous 14 years fighting for justice in the north country as an assistant district attorney and chief assistant district attorney.
In addition to his bid for re-election, Mr. Pasqua also announced that he’s been endorsed by both the St. Lawrence County Republican Party Executive Committee and the St. Lawrence County Conservative Party Executive Committee.
“DA Pasqua has shown through his hard work, dedication and track record that he is the best person to lead the District Attorney’s Office,” St. Lawrence County Republican Party Chairwoman Nancy Martin said in a prepared statement.
“Gary Pasqua has brought credibility, integrity and fairness to the Office of the District Attorney,” St. Lawrence County Conservative Party Chairman Henry “Hank” Ford said. “I could not be happier to endorse the District Attorney for another term.”
So far, no other candidates have announced plans to run.
