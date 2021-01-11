CANTON — The St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office has a new chief assistant prosecutor — Sara E. Charpentier.
District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua made the announcement Monday, noting Ms. Charpentier’s appointment is effective immediately.
Former Chief Assistant District Attorney Jason M. Marx tendered his resignation letter in December. His departure officially took effect Monday.
Ms. Charpentier, a St. Lawrence County native, previously worked as an ADA under former DA Mary E. Rain. After resigning from that post, she worked for the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York, which provides free civil legal services to those in need.
She rejoined the District Attorney’s Office as an ADA following Mr. Pasqua’s election in 2017. Ms. Charpentier has since assisted the county Drug Task Force with narcotics investigations, including Operation Drop, which resulted in more than 40 indictments last summer.
SUNY Canton has partnered with Ms. Charpentier to teach criminal law and procedure classes and help with trainings at the David E. Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy.
A graduate of Western New England University School of Law, Ms. Charpentier was admitted to the Massachusetts State Bar in 2005, and the New York State Bar in 2013.
“Attorney Charpentier has earned this leadership position through her hard work and dedication to my office,” Mr. Pasqua said in a statement. “She has been, and will continue to be, a valuable asset in our continuing fight for justice for the people of St. Lawrence County.”
