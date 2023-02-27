CANTON — The St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office will be using part of a $25,000 Discovery Grant to make improvements to the office’s efficiency.
At an Operations and Services Committee meeting on Feb. 13, District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua shared his office’s plans for the funding.
“As you know, the grant came in for a two-year period and the majority of it went to pay for the discovery position that I got, as well as the sheriff,” Mr. Pasqua said. “But, this portion deals with a couple different things. One is the Cellebrite hardware that deals with phone extractions.”
The Cellebrite hardware, which is an industry leading digital intelligence platform used in investigations, will allow the district attorney’s office to do its own extractions on cellphones.
“We put it into the grant and the state approved that,” Mr. Pasqua said. “This will allow us to do our own extractions on cellphones and get those to the defense faster so we won’t have to send those to Albany or rely on Homeland Security to get those downloads done.”
Out of the $25,431 provided by the Discovery Grant, $10,625 will be used for the Cellebrite Universal Forensics Extraction Device Program.
Mr. Pasqua also explained to the committee that the Cellebrite system requires a specific laptop, which costs $6,065 and will also be covered through the grant funding.
“As part of the grant there’s a training component which I will be sending my investigator to be trained on that equipment so will be able to do those downloads as well as testify in court if and when he needs to,” Mr. Pasqua said.
In order to keep up with new discovery laws, which require the sharing of evidence between the prosecution and defense on an accelerated timeline, Mr. Pasqua will be using $8,742 of the funding for storage fees.
“This will pay for the storage fees for my prosecutors case management system which allows us to do all of our discovery digitally and send everything digitally to our defense counsel which is really the only way we are able to keep up with everything in terms of discovery laws,” Mr. Pasqua said.
All members of the committee voted in favor of Mr. Pasqua’s plans to utilize the funding.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.