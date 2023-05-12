CANTON — St. Lawrence County has declared a state of emergency regarding the expiration of Title 42 on the U.S. border.
Title 42 was enacted in August 2021 and suspended the right of people to enter the United States from countries where communicable disease exists.
It prohibited noncitizens’ migration to the U.S. from Canada or Mexico amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 9, New York Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul declared a state of emergency in anticipation of an influx of migrants to the New York City area upon Title 42’s expiration.
“It is with great concern, as well as an abundance of caution, that we declare this State of Emergency. Early reports show the potential stress that the ending of Title 42 will create the need, in this northern border county, upon the many forms of services that will be required to handle whatever situation may arise,” St. Lawrence County Legislative Chair David W. Forsythe said in a prepared statement. “Many of our public health, law enforcement, and emergency services partners have been preparing for the various scenarios likely to occur. Our hope is that our Federal Government will be available to help when called upon and as potential needs may arise. My hope is that at the Federal level, they can get this situation figured out much sooner than later. For now, we must be prepared to the best of our ability.”
A press release from St. Lawrence County stated that the county has more than 75 miles of border with Canada, including two border crossings in Massena and Ogdensburg that anticipate an influx of people who may be seeking shelter.
“The expiration of Title 42 has created a possible humanitarian situation with the potential of an unknown number of immigrants crossing our northern border into St. Lawrence County. The responsibility for addressing the needs of individuals and families entering through our northern border crossings falls on the counties,” St. Lawrence County Social Services Commissioner Joseph L. Seeber said. “The Department of Social Services is closely monitoring the situation and will provide whatever assistance is appropriate and within the scope of our responsibility. We are very concerned about both the welfare of the individuals seeking asylum in the United States and the potential impact on the citizens of St. Lawrence County.”
The declaration of a state of emergency for St. Lawrence County will remain in place until June 10 and will be reviewed before that date to determine if an extension should be granted.
