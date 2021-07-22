CANTON — After several months of reworking how the Department of Social Services reports information to the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, a new framework was rolled out this week.
For more than an hour during the board’s Services Committee meeting Monday night, DSS Commissioner Cynthia M. Ackerman presented data to lawmakers about staffing, caseloads, children in care and case outcomes, mostly related to Child Protective Services and Children’s Services.
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle, Assistant County Administrator Dylan M. Soper and DSS supervisors and staff worked to compile and track more detailed department data with Ms. Ackerman, who started as commissioner last summer. DSS reports specifically about CPS and Children’s Services were previously delivered periodically in a given year as simple statistics on caseloads and kids in the department’s care.
Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said the first-of-its-kind report was “10 steps above what we’ve been getting.”
“This certainly puts a little meat on the bone,” he said.
The information on Monday was presented graphically as pie and bar charts, and was mostly representative of June compared to averages calculated for the first six months of 2021. Some data was up to date through May, depending on reporting lags.
Ms. Ackerman said the idea moving forward is to adjust how data is presented so legislators are being provided what they expect — and what they need to make informed decisions — in an understandable format. She requested the board share feedback about what to include, exclude and change for future reports, which are anticipated more briefly each month.
At least four new caseworkers, hired in April and June, are set to complete required trainings by October. Ms. Ackerman also presented seven department vacancies to the Services Committee Monday night, including vacancies in Adult Protective Services, Children’s Services and a senior caseworker in CPS.
The average caseload per CPS caseworker was 28 cases, according to the June data. Ms. Ackerman said she hopes that figure can be reduced to between 12 and 15 as trainees begin official duties.
With staggered timeframes for starting new hires, the Services Committee plans to use this month’s report as a starting point for tracking new progress. Comparisons, Mr. Lightfoot said, “could be good; they could be bad.”
“But this board has to deal with it,” he said, “and this board will deal with it.”
A locally administered arm of the state Office of Children and Family Services, St. Lawrence County DSS had a total of 731 active CPS cases as of the end of June. OCFS maintains the Statewide Central Register of Child Abuse and Maltreatment, or SCR, which receives “hotline” calls about suspected child abuse, neglect and maltreatment under state Social Services Law. SCR reports typically get kicked back to the county level for investigation.
The SCR routed 163 hotline calls relating to 414 children to St. Lawrence County DSS in June. The average number of new monthly calls across the first six months of 2021 was 177 involving 406 children. All calls are required to be investigated to determine whether the report and its involved responsible parties should be unfounded, indicated or given an alternative designation, like a Family Assessment Response, or FAR.
Roughly one-third of the 163 June calls, or about 54, have yet be designated. Of the remaining 109 calls, 12 were indicated, 55 were unfounded and 42 were assigned as FAR cases, which “just haven’t reached that level” of indication, Ms. Ackerman said.
Ms. Ackerman covered CPS records of initial OCFS Safety Assessments, sometimes called safety checks, which are mandated within seven days of an SCR report.
A safety check involves a home visit and potential implementation of a safety plan depending on the scenario, and checks must also be completed and documented at the conclusion of the CPS investigation, on each child’s Family Assessment and Service Plan, when a child’s status or safety plan changes, when a child is discharged from foster care and when a case is closed.
In May, 90% of initial safety checks were completed within the seven-day window, leaving 15 of 147 checks incomplete on time.
“It had been pretty consistently low, so this is a drastic improvement,” Ms. Ackerman said.
In March, about 62% of initial safety checks were completed on time. In April, the portion was about 75%.
As of June, 327 kids were in the department’s care, with 157 of that total in non-relative foster care, 136 in kinship care, 16 at home on a trial basis and 18 at an institution.
June saw nine children approved to be removed from care and six children added.
Over the last four years, the annual average of kids in the department’s care has steadily climbed — from 184 in 2017, to 327 in 2020. So far for 2021, the average is 333. In that same four-year period, the average time children were in care was fairly consistent, calculated at about 600 days for each year’s ongoing cases.
The new reporting comes amid growing public concern about DSS conduct. During the July 12 full meeting of the Board of Legislators, statements from constituents built on previously submitted letters that allege misconduct, mismanagement and ethical impropriety particularly within CPS, county foster care and Fostering Futures, a program of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County that supplements care in counties across Northern New York.
Watch the full DSS presentation on the county’s YouTube channel. Legislators meet again Monday for a Finance Committee Meeting. The next full board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 2. County meetings are live streamed on YouTube and open for in-person participation in the legislative board room, 48 Court St., Canton.
