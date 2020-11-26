CANTON — With three credible COVID-19 vaccines in late stage trials, St. Lawrence County health officials are continuing to plot out how the shots would be distributed.
While plans are dynamic documents and are continuously being updated as more information becomes available, especially regarding the specifics of the vaccines as they approach final approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, many logistical aspects of distribution have already been laid out. This is paired with guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the former of which deals more with prioritization of who will be eligible for the vaccine first.
Many of the distribution details are noted in the county’s draft vaccination response plan, the latest version of which was updated Nov. 16.
According to the planning document, the primary point of dispensing, or POD, would be centered at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton. Staff from the county Public Health Department would be primarily responsible for overseeing the vaccinations, though Jenesse Watson, the department’s emergency preparedness coordinator, told the county Board of Health last week that volunteers would also be needed. The plan notes that with four “vaccinators” administering the shots, at least nine support staff would be needed.
The plan also does outline a secondary option of administering the shots via a drive-thru at the Human Services building, also located in Canton. While this model has logistical and safety benefits, the weather may drive it one way or another, depending on when the vaccine is made available in the county.
“Part of that does depend on the time of year,” Ms. Watson told the county Board of Health last week. “If we were to receive this in the winter, would we be able to plow some parking lots to do something like this? Would we be able to have our nurses stand outside? Or is this something that would need to be an indoor POD?”
In addition to the PODs operated by Public Health, Ms. Watson said officials are looking into setting up other pharmacies across the county that could act as closed PODs, meaning they’re operated by separate institutions. The planning document lists St. Lawrence University and the Ogdensburg Free Academy as the only two closed PODs.
There are also significant concerns about the ability to store and handle a potential vaccine at proper temperatures.
“If they both come to market and are available at the same time, I think some of the distribution decisions might be dictated frankly by the storage issues,” county Board of Health President Dr. Andrew F. Williams said.
New York City-based drugmaker Pfizer’s vaccine would need to be kept at an ultra-cold minus 80 degrees Celsius, which would require highly specialized freezers. Moderna’s vaccine only needs to be stored at minus 20 degrees Celsius. The planning document didn’t include specifics on what freezers in St. Lawrence County are currently able to handle the vaccines, but Dr. Williams seemed to indicate the major hospitals don’t yet have them available.
“The hospital systems are both in the process of acquiring the appropriate facilities and as part of our collaboration with the universities, several of them have also identified resources,” Dr. Williams said.
The current assumption, as noted in the county’s planning document, is that the state Department of Health or the CDC would initially be the only sources distributing the vaccine.
In October, the state released a lengthy guidance document of its own. This includes prioritization of which areas and which sets of people in those areas would qualify for the vaccine before others. The first priority is high-risk groups in areas with high prevalence of the virus. The second priority is high-risk groups in areas with low prevalence of the novel coronavirus, then proceeding in that fashion with lower risk groups.
The types of people and their priorities for receiving the vaccine is broken into five phases.
Phase one, or the highest-priority group, includes healthcare workers in the patient-care setting, long-term care home workers who interact with residents and high-risk patients in those homes. The second phase is much broader and includes first responders and other public-facing essential workers working at grocery stories, in schools or maintaining critical infrastructure. Phase two also includes other long-term care residents. Phase three includes all people over the age of 65 and all individuals with high-risk health conditions. The fourth phase includes all other essential workers. Phase five is everyone else.
