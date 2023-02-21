CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators passed a resolution authorizing $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for water and wastewater work in various municipalities across the county.
The county was awarded a total of $20.9 million in ARPA funding, and after a board meeting in May, the county adopted recommendations made by its ARPA Committee on how to use the funding.
The committee proposed the county use $5 million of the ARPA funds for emergency communications equipment, $4 million for economic development and tourism, $3 million for broadband development and installation, $3 million for utilities, including water and sewer development and repair, $5 million for county capital projects, and $900,000 for ash tree removal and reforestation.
On Feb. 6 at a full county board meeting, the legislators appropriated the $3 million for utilities, including water and sewer development and repair, to Brasher, Canton, Clifton, Colton, DeKalb, Hermon, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Louisville, Madrid, Ogdensburg and Parishville.
The town of Brasher was allocated $24,217 for other water, and the village of Canton was allocated $475,000 for common water supply.
The town of Clifton was awarded $74,346, the town of Lisbon was allocated $184,000, the town of Colton was allocated $400,000, the city of Ogdensburg was awarded $400,000 and the town of DeKalb was allocated $250,000 for their respective waste water treatments.
Hermon was allocated $250,000 for water transfer and distribution, Louisville was awarded $200,000 for water purification, Madrid was awarded $300,000 for water transfer and distribution, and lastly, Parishville was awarded $150,000 for water transfer and distribution.
“I’m very pleased with the way we’re distributing the ARPA funding,” said County Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb. “When we first learned we were going to be getting the $21 million, there were a lot of folks that had their hands out. I publicly stated that I wanted to see the money go across a broad spectrum.”
The resolution at the Feb. 6 meeting authorized the chair to sign the contract to appropriate the funds to the various municipalities and modify the 2023 budget for the planning office. The resolution passed unanimously.
“I think this is wonderful,” said County Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena. “Clean water for our constituents, our families and their children are one of the best things we can contribute to.”
