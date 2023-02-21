St. Lawrence County allots $3M for municipal waterworks sites

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators passed a resolution authorizing $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for water and wastewater work in various municipalities across the county.

The county was awarded a total of $20.9 million in ARPA funding, and after a board meeting in May, the county adopted recommendations made by its ARPA Committee on how to use the funding.

