CANTON — St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services Commissioner Joseph L. Seeber updated the legislature Monday on the status of recommendations made by the Bonadio Group, noting that 42% of them have been completed.

Last year, the board hired the independent firm to investigate allegations against the county department and its Child Protective Services unit. The investigation was a response to public outcry over DSS employees fostering children, setting different rates of compensation for doing so, and allegations of employees retaliating against families, among other concerns raised by residents during several past board meetings.

