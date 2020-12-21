St. Lawrence DSS seeks caseload help

St. Lawrence County Social Services building, 6 Judson St., Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Social Services building will be closed the remainder of the week following a potential COVID-19 exposure.

County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle announced Monday that the Harold B. Smith building, 6 Judson St., is tentatively scheduled to reopen for in-person services on Dec. 28, after cleaning and disinfection.

All county offices are closed Thursday and Friday for Christmas.

Staff will still be available remotely by calling 315-379-2111, and via email.

