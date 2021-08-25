CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services is without a commissioner after Cynthia M. Ackerman resigned Monday.
Ms. Ackerman started Aug. 17, 2020, and was set to serve a five-year term. County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said Ms. Ackerman did not provide a reason for leaving the position and that her resignation took effect immediately.
County officials have already begun considering how the role will be filled, Mrs. Doyle said Wednesday, adding that she has talked with Legislative Chair William J. Sheridan and hopes to have a search committee formally appointed at the September Board of Legislators meeting.
For now, a team of DSS supervisors and social welfare examiners will continue facilitating day-to-day operations across all department programs, including Child Care, Disabled Client, Employment, Supplemental Nutrition and Home Energy assistance programs, as well as the Children’s Services branch covering Child Protective Services, adoption and foster care.
“It’s always a challenge for any role of this level of importance to be vacated,” Mrs. Doyle said.
Ms. Ackerman’s resignation comes amid growing public concern about DSS conduct. During the July 12 full meeting of the Board of Legislators, statements from constituents built on previously submitted letters that allege misconduct, mismanagement and ethical impropriety particularly within CPS, county foster care and Fostering Futures, a program of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County that supplements care in counties across Northern New York.
During the county Finance Committee meeting Monday night, Mrs. Doyle updated legislators on the county’s response to the allegations. With the state Office of Children and Family Services, Mrs. Doyle said the county has reviewed the initial complaints. Based on the review, she said, some concerns have been set aside and others will be looked into more closely.
Mrs. Doyle recommended the board consider an external investigation into the allegations, separate from both the county and the state. Without objection from the board, a proposed resolution to move forward with another review is anticipated next month. Mrs. Doyle said she reached out to CPS caseworkers last week to make them aware of her recommendation and to gather their feedback.
“I think part of the challenge they’ve expressed is they have to sit in silence while stories are shared, concerns are raised, allegations are made about them,” Mrs. Doyle said.
Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said he and his fellow board members “are finding it equally difficult” to be unable to fully address the issues, as case confidentiality is prudent.
Following Mrs. Doyle’s recommendation, a second-of-its-kind DSS report was delivered to legislators. For several months, Mrs. Doyle, Ms. Ackerman, Assistant County Administrator Dylan M. Soper and DSS supervisors and staff worked to compile and track more detailed department data.
DSS reports specifically about Children’s Services and CPS were previously delivered periodically in a given year as simple statistics on caseloads and kids in the department’s care. Starting last month, Ms. Ackerman presented data for more than an hour to lawmakers about staffing, caseloads, children in care and case outcomes.
Monday’s presentation was handled by CPS Supervisor Heather A. Rand, who covered information mostly representative of July compared to averages calculated for the first seven months of 2021. Some data was up to date through June, depending on reporting lags.
Ms. Rand said July’s referrals and new cases were slightly down, and that the portion of safety checks completed on time increased from May to June. July’s safety check data, she said, should be available next month.
“This is not unusual for summer months,” Ms. Rand said. “We do expect an uptick when children return to school, but we are happy to see numbers are down.”
OCFS maintains the Statewide Central Register of Child Abuse and Maltreatment, or SCR, which receives “hotline” calls about suspected child abuse, neglect and maltreatment under state Social Services Law. SCR reports typically get kicked back to the county level for investigation.
Initial OCFS Safety Assessments, sometimes called safety checks, are mandated within seven days of an SCR report. A safety check involves a home visit and potential implementation of a safety plan depending on the scenario, and checks must also be completed and documented at the conclusion of the CPS investigation, on each child’s Family Assessment and Service Plan, when a child’s status or safety plan changes, when a child is discharged from foster care and when a case is closed.
In May, 90% of St. Lawrence County’s initial safety checks were completed within the seven-day window, leaving 15 of 147 checks incomplete on time. That figure increased to 94% in June, Ms. Rand said.
Watch the full DSS presentation on the county’s YouTube channel. Legislators meet again for a full board meeting on Sept. 13. County meetings are live streamed on YouTube and open for in-person participation in the legislative board room, 48 Court St., Canton.
