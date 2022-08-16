DSS will address recommendations

St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, 6 Judson St., Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators heard an update during Monday’s Services Committee meeting on the Bonadio Group’s investigation of the Department of Social Services.

The investigation focused on Child Protective Services, preventative services and foster care. The legislators received a copy of the final report, and were assured by DSS commissioner Joseph L. Seeber that its recommendations are being heeded.

