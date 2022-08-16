CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators heard an update during Monday’s Services Committee meeting on the Bonadio Group’s investigation of the Department of Social Services.
The investigation focused on Child Protective Services, preventative services and foster care. The legislators received a copy of the final report, and were assured by DSS commissioner Joseph L. Seeber that its recommendations are being heeded.
Tim Ball, executive vice president of the Bonadio Group, emphasized the cooperation and transparency the department and its employees offered his firm.
“The overall summary is that the agency was open to the review and we very much appreciate how almost everyone we spoke with was very transparent and open,” he said. “We also experienced a significantly high level of folks who care passionately about their job and are pretty good at it.”
In July, when Mr. Ball first presented to the board, he underscored the need for better documentation of policies and procedures, and he reiterated that point on Monday.
“A lot of the report focused on documentation of policies and procedures and looking at the driving policies behind management of a department,” he said. “One of the main recommendations was to increase the transparency and the documentation of these policies and procedures and to create an infrastructure which updates and revisits them regularly to ensure they’re in agreement with protocols of the department, and to make sure they’re accessible to employees.”
“The other focus,” he added, “was the conflict of interest policy discussed at length in the last meeting.”
Last meeting, Mr. Ball said that he found no evidence of DSS employees violating the law in fostering children of their own, but emphasized the need for clearer conflict of interest policies.
The independent firm was hired last year by the board to investigate allegations against DSS and its Child Protective Services unit. The investigation was a response to public outcry over DSS employees fostering children, setting different rates of compensation for doing so, and allegations of employees retaliating against families, among other concerns raised by residents during several past board meetings.
Mr. Ball said he stands behind the data and recommendations in the report, and was pleased with the department’s reaction to it.
Mr. Seeber, who started as DSS commissioner in April, said during Monday’s meeting that he put together an action plan to address all 19 recommendations in the review.
“I have an action plan for each one of them,” he said.
He said each recommendation is divided into time intervals of 30, 60 or 90 days depending on how long each recommendation should take to address.
Right now, he said his department is addressing the placement of children with department personnel, as well as the work-from-home prohibition for caseworkers and the documentation of child placement. He is also prioritizing caseload management.
“We’re going to reach out to other departments and determine the best practices and adopt those practices as long as they work in the county,” he said. “This is something we take very seriously, and the majority of recommendations we’re already working on and have been for some time.”
Mr. Seeber said he has also selected a deputy commissioner, who will be starting Sept. 20.
