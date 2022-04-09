CANTON — Joseph L. Seeber became the new commissioner of the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services on Tuesday. Mr. Seeber succeeds Commissioner Cynthia M. Ackerman, who resigned in August.
Mr. Seeber has a long professional history in community services. He started his career in 1990 working for the village of Massena as Youth Department director. When the program was defunded two years later, he moved on to the Children’s Home in Binghamton as unit supervisor. From there, he moved to North Carolina, where he said he ran juvenile treatment facilities for children with mental health issues.
“I got kinda burned out at that time, so I moved to the adult system in Florida where I was a training administrator for Orange County Corrections Department,” he said.
He spent 12 years in that role, and said he then worked for the state of Florida as a superintendent running treatment programs and multiple detention centers.
After that, he said he transitioned to the private sector, where he ran treatment programs for juveniles with mental health and substance abuse issues.
“Now, I’m back here,” he said.
He said he wanted to move back to the north country because his family is here, and it’s where he grew up.
“That was a big deciding factor for me,” he said.
Mr. Seeber described his job as the steward of taxpayer funds “to make sure our programs are operating within statute and budget, and to make sure we’re providing the services we need, and to give support to all the different departments here.”
He emphasized that DSS has “a lot of moving parts,” and that it isn’t just Child Protective Services.
“People seem to think it’s just child protective, but it’s not. We have supplemental nutrition programs and energy assistance programs, and there’s all kinds of different things we do here,” he said.
Part of his job, he said, is analyzing these systems to see if they’re operating as efficiently as possible.
Mr. Seeber acknowledged the challenges he faces, paramount of which is funding.
“Funding is always an issue. It doesn’t matter where you go, when you work in the public sector, funding is an issue,” he said.
He also said the “court of public perception” has to be reckoned with. To do this, he hopes to “shine a light on the positives, and let the public know there are a lot of good people that work here that do a lot of good work every day, and that’s what I want to focus on.”
These positives, he said, include being able to assist those in need, whether that’s through nutrition assistance, funding, helping with the aging or child care programs.
“What we do is lend support to families and citizens of this county,” he said.
As for allegations of corruption against DSS and CPS that have surfaced over the last year, Mr. Seeber noted that CPS gets involved in “very difficult parts of people’s lives,” and said emotions can run high.
“What I want to do is take the time to really understand what’s going on, and then go from there,” he said.
He said CPS is under investigation now, and he’s waiting on the report from The Bonadio Group “like everyone else.” The Bonadio Group is an independent firm investigating the allegations of corruption against county DSS and CPS.
In the meantime, Mr. Seeber said he’s “excited to be here.”
“I know it’s a big job, and I’m jumping in with both feet,” he said. “I really am here for the long haul, and I’d like the public to have a truthful understanding of the good work we do here, and be transparent about the things we need to fix.”
