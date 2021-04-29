CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Highway Department will use insurance recovery funds to replace the dump truck involved in a collision last month.
During the county Board of Legislators’ Finance Committee meeting Monday night, Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers requested approval to modify the department’s budget to replace the truck using $28,357 in insurance recoveries.
The driver of a commercial propane truck was ticketed following the March 12 crash near the intersection of County Route 28 and Randall Road in the town of Lisbon.
The sheriff’s office said the propane truck, driven by Arthur F. Pelkey, 43, of Ogdensburg, was traveling north on Randall Road, tipping on its side after running a stop sign and crashing into the westbound dump truck. Mr. Pelkey was issued a uniform traffic ticket and was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for minor injuries. The driver of the county vehicle, Charles H. Blue, was not injured.
“Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the mishap, and this results in an insurance recovery that I did not budget for,” Mr. Chambers told legislators Monday.
The dump truck, Mr. Chambers said, was totaled in the crash.
The fuel tank for the propane truck itself leaked, though the highly combustible main drum was not impacted, responders said at the time. Six nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, and state fire personnel were called to assist.
They determined no additional safety or environmental response was required.
