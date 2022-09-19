SLC election to include all 15 races for legislature

CANTON — Election season this fall features a slew of local races, including all 15 St. Lawrence County Legislature seats, Surrogate’s Court judge, and town councilors.

Jennie H. Bacon, Democratic commissioner for the county board of elections, said early voting will take place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6. The early voting locations are 42 Maple St., Potsdam, and 100 Riverside Ave., Ogdensburg.

