CANTON — Election season this fall features a slew of local races, including all 15 St. Lawrence County Legislature seats, Surrogate’s Court judge, and town councilors.
Jennie H. Bacon, Democratic commissioner for the county board of elections, said early voting will take place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6. The early voting locations are 42 Maple St., Potsdam, and 100 Riverside Ave., Ogdensburg.
“Early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day with the exception of two days that will remain open until 8 p.m., and those days will likely be Oct. 25 and 27,” she said.
The general election is Nov. 8.
The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators elections features four contested races.
In District 8, Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, will not seek reelection. Benjamin E. Hull, the former director of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care, will run as a Republican, and Stephanie Petkovsek, of Canton, is running as a Democrat.
District 11 Legislator Suzanne M. Fiacco, D-Stockholm, will not seek reelection. Timothy A. Vollmer, of Potsdam, is running as a Democrat, and Glenn Webster, of Norwood, is running as a Republican.
District 13 Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, will not seek reelection. John Gennett, of Brasher Falls, will run as a Republican, and Lynne Durant will run as an independent.
District 14 Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, will seek her second term as a Democrat. She will be challenged by Republican David Broadbent, of Massena.
District 15 Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, will seek reelection as a Republican and Conservative for her second term. She will be challenged by former Waddington Mayor Janet M. Otto-Cassada, who is running as a Democrat.
Also seeking reelection are District 1 Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg; District 2 Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon; District 3 Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg; District 4 Legislator and board chair William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond; District 5 Legislator Harry A. Smithers II, R-Gouverneur; District 6 Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb; District 7 Legislator Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam; District 9 Legislator Daniel G. Fay, D-Canton; District 10 Legislator Margaret I. Haggard, D-Potsdam; and District 12 Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk.
The race for St. Lawrence County Surrogate’s Court judge features Michelle H. Ladouceur on the Democratic and Conservative lines facing off against Republican Nicholas Pignone.
The race for county coroner features Democrat James M. Sienkiewycz and Republican Steven M. Cary.
Races for town justice will take place for the towns of Clare, DeKalb, Fine, Hopkinton, Lawrence, Madrid, Norfolk, Pitcairn, Potsdam, Colton and Waddington.
Town councilor races will be held for Colton, Edwards, Fine, Gouverneur, Massena and Rossie.
Village trustee races will take place for Gouverneur, Heuvelton, Massena and Rensselaer Falls.
State Assembly races for the 116th and 117th districts, as well as districts 45 and 49 for state senator, will also be held this November.
Ms. Bacon emphasized the importance of voting in local elections.
“It’s very important to always vote at every election, because all politics begins locally,” she said.
For more information, contact the county board of elections at 315-379-2202.
