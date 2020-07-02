CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Elections reports it will be counting absentee ballots into next week.
There were just two contested primaries in the county.
In the race for St. Lawrence County Judge, on election night Gregory P. Storie was leading Nicole M. Duvé with the Republican vote 2,947 to 410; the Conservative vote 107 to 15; and the Independence vote 133 to 50.
There were 5,229 absentee ballots already received before Dlection Day, the county Board of Elections reported.
Ms. Duvé will appear on both the Democratic and Working Families party lines in the general election.
In the race for the Republican line for Ogdensburg City Judge, Marcia L. LaMay leads Ramona Breen in both the Republican and Independence party lines after in-person ballots were counted for City Court Judge on election night.
Ms. LaMay leads the Republican vote 190 to 114, and the Independence vote 28 to 13.
There are at least 1,620 absentee Republican ballots to be counted and 217 Independence Party absentee ballots.
In November, Ms. LaMay will also appear on the Democratic ticket and Ms. Breen will be on the Conservative party line.
