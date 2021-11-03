Here are the unofficial election results of the 2021 contested races in St. Lawrence County as reported by the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections.
PARTIAL RESULTS
St. Lawrence County
Family Court Judge (Vote for 1)
Alexander Lesyk (DEM, Sen) 6,750
Andrew Moses (REP, CON) 9,464
City of Ogdensburg
City Councilor (Vote for 3)
Michael B. Powers (DEM, REP, CON) 1,085
Ronald Lesperance (Fig) 168
Richard J. Breen (Cha) 323
Nichole L. Kennedy (DEM, CON) 1,043
Robert J. Edie (REP) 596
Daniel E. Skamperle (DEM, CON) 1,016
EJ Esbon Worden, Jr. (REP) 679
Town of Brasher
Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)
Larry Hewlett (DEM, Sha) 265
Andrew B. Gray (REP) 204
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Sue Hourihan (DEM, Sha) 219
Chuck Collins (REP, The) 202
Jodi White (DEM, Sha) 226
Christopher Rose (REP) 248
Town of Canton
Supervisor (Vote for 1)
Mary Ann Ashley (DEM, Foc) 971
Karen F. McAuliffe (CON, Uni) 799
Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)
Steven Smith (REP, Exp) 950
Jim Gibson (CON, DDD) 564
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Dave Nelson (DEM, Foc) 830
John Taillon (REP, CON) 993
Jim T. Smith (DEM, Foc) 928
Paul Baxter (REP, CON) 811
Councilman (2-year unexpired term) (Vote for 1)
Martha Foley Smith (DEM, Foc) 858
Bob Santamoor (REP, CON) 963
Town of Clifton
Councilman (Vote for 2)
William R. Griffin (DEM) 111
Brett T. Blackmer (REP) 94
Mary Zuhlsdorf (DEM) 101
Town of Colton
Supervisor (Vote for 1)
Kirke W. Perry (DEM, Sen) 206
Ronnie Robert (REP, CON) 238
Peggy L. Mousaw (Sto) 64
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Deborah J. Richards (DEM) 183
Kevin Beary (REP) 241
Jacqueline L. Johnson (DEM) 197
Jake Poste (REP) 297
Councilman (2-year unexpired term) (Vote for 1)
Leah Marie Payne Worden (DEM, Sen)197
Randi-Lee Cook Planty (REP, FFF) 279
Town of DePeyster
Supervisor (Vote for 1)
Brian Bennett (DEM) 26
Irene Hargrave (REP) 80
Town of Edwards
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Mark L. Rice (DEM) 93
Dianne L. Hurley (REP) 168
Theodore Trudeau, III (REP) 91
Town of Hermon
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Lee J. Carvel (DEM) 108
Kathy Carpenter (REP, CON) 115
Bob LaClair, Jr. (REP, CON) 149
Town of Hopkinton
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Justin K. Sweet (REP) 109
John M. Burns (Hom) 140
Rick Eakins (REP) 123
Councilman (2-year unexpired term) (Vote for 1)
David Hannon (Hom) 104
Vickie French (For) 125
Town of Lawrence
Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)
Gary Sirles (DEM, The) 132
Ron Flannery (REP, CON) 221
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Donald Chris Ayers (DEM, The) 144
James J. Ashley, Jr. (REP, CON) 217
Daniel Phelix (DEM, The) 170
Town of Louisville
Highway Superintendent
John OBrien (DEM, Sen) 345
Bill Shirley (REP, CON) 318
Town of Madrid
Town Supervisor
Anthony A. Cooper (DEM, CCC) 192
Philip Paige (REP) 200
Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)
William Barkley (DEM, Fam) 296
Dennis Moore (REP) 104
Town of Massena
Town Council (Vote for 2)
Kyle White (DEM) 503
Patrick Facteau (REP) 747
Adrian Taraska (REP) 796
Town of Potsdam
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Renee Azzopardi (REP, CON) 647
Lynn A. Hall (Sen) 854
John D. Meyers, Sr. (REP, CON) 607
Allyssa Theobald Hardiman (Sen)856
Town of Rossie
Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)
Jeff Hutton (REP, CON) 137
Milton Edwin Marcellus (Roa) 21
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Mollie M.M. Jenne-Phalen (DEM) 66
Cynthia L. Gentile (REP) 80
David G. Maloy (REP) 109
Town of Russell
Supervisor (Vote for 1)
Michael Perry, Jr. (DEM, Pro) 196
Timothy White (REP, CON) 306
Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)
Richard L. Meilleur (DEM, Exp) 276
Franklin H. Mackin, III (REP, CON) 231
Larry Trombly (Pro) 9
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Sandra Burnham (DEM, Pro) 267
E. David Whiteford (REP) 275
Toni Whiteford Trombly (DEM, Pro) 199
Town of Waddington
Town Supervisor
Alex Hammond (DEM, Com) 412
Kevin Liddell (REP, CON) 321
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Tenley Amo (DEM, Com) 343
Kelley L. Tiernan (REP, CON) 481
Thomas A. Hunter (REP, CON) 469
