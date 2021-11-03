St. Lawrence County

Here are the unofficial election results of the 2021 contested races in St. Lawrence County as reported by the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections.

PARTIAL RESULTS

St. Lawrence County

Family Court Judge (Vote for 1)

Alexander Lesyk (DEM, Sen) 6,750

Andrew Moses (REP, CON) 9,464

City of Ogdensburg

City Councilor (Vote for 3)

Michael B. Powers (DEM, REP, CON) 1,085

Ronald Lesperance (Fig) 168

Richard J. Breen (Cha) 323

Nichole L. Kennedy (DEM, CON) 1,043

Robert J. Edie (REP) 596

Daniel E. Skamperle (DEM, CON) 1,016

EJ Esbon Worden, Jr. (REP) 679

Town of Brasher

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

Larry Hewlett (DEM, Sha) 265

Andrew B. Gray (REP) 204

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Sue Hourihan (DEM, Sha) 219

Chuck Collins (REP, The) 202

Jodi White (DEM, Sha) 226

Christopher Rose (REP) 248

Town of Canton

Supervisor (Vote for 1)

Mary Ann Ashley (DEM, Foc) 971

Karen F. McAuliffe (CON, Uni) 799

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

Steven Smith (REP, Exp) 950

Jim Gibson (CON, DDD) 564

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Dave Nelson (DEM, Foc) 830

John Taillon (REP, CON) 993

Jim T. Smith (DEM, Foc) 928

Paul Baxter (REP, CON) 811

Councilman (2-year unexpired term) (Vote for 1)

Martha Foley Smith (DEM, Foc) 858

Bob Santamoor (REP, CON) 963

Town of Clifton

Councilman (Vote for 2)

William R. Griffin (DEM) 111

Brett T. Blackmer (REP) 94

Mary Zuhlsdorf (DEM) 101

Town of Colton

Supervisor (Vote for 1)

Kirke W. Perry (DEM, Sen) 206

Ronnie Robert (REP, CON) 238

Peggy L. Mousaw (Sto) 64

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Deborah J. Richards (DEM) 183

Kevin Beary (REP) 241

Jacqueline L. Johnson (DEM) 197

Jake Poste (REP) 297

Councilman (2-year unexpired term) (Vote for 1)

Leah Marie Payne Worden (DEM, Sen)197

Randi-Lee Cook Planty (REP, FFF) 279

Town of DePeyster

Supervisor (Vote for 1)

Brian Bennett (DEM) 26

Irene Hargrave (REP) 80

Town of Edwards

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Mark L. Rice (DEM) 93

Dianne L. Hurley (REP) 168

Theodore Trudeau, III (REP) 91

Town of Hermon

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Lee J. Carvel (DEM) 108

Kathy Carpenter (REP, CON) 115

Bob LaClair, Jr. (REP, CON) 149

Town of Hopkinton

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Justin K. Sweet (REP) 109

John M. Burns (Hom) 140

Rick Eakins (REP) 123

Councilman (2-year unexpired term) (Vote for 1)

David Hannon (Hom) 104

Vickie French (For) 125

Town of Lawrence

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

Gary Sirles (DEM, The) 132

Ron Flannery (REP, CON) 221

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Donald Chris Ayers (DEM, The) 144

James J. Ashley, Jr. (REP, CON) 217

Daniel Phelix (DEM, The) 170

Town of Louisville

Highway Superintendent

John OBrien (DEM, Sen) 345

Bill Shirley (REP, CON) 318

Town of Madrid

Town Supervisor

Anthony A. Cooper (DEM, CCC) 192

Philip Paige (REP) 200

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

William Barkley (DEM, Fam) 296

Dennis Moore (REP) 104

Town of Massena

Town Council (Vote for 2)

Kyle White (DEM) 503

Patrick Facteau (REP) 747

Adrian Taraska (REP) 796

Town of Potsdam

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Renee Azzopardi (REP, CON) 647

Lynn A. Hall (Sen) 854

John D. Meyers, Sr. (REP, CON) 607

Allyssa Theobald Hardiman (Sen)856

Town of Rossie

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

Jeff Hutton (REP, CON) 137

Milton Edwin Marcellus (Roa) 21

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Mollie M.M. Jenne-Phalen (DEM) 66

Cynthia L. Gentile (REP) 80

David G. Maloy (REP) 109

Town of Russell

Supervisor (Vote for 1)

Michael Perry, Jr. (DEM, Pro) 196

Timothy White (REP, CON) 306

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

Richard L. Meilleur (DEM, Exp) 276

Franklin H. Mackin, III (REP, CON) 231

Larry Trombly (Pro) 9

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Sandra Burnham (DEM, Pro) 267

E. David Whiteford (REP) 275

Toni Whiteford Trombly (DEM, Pro) 199

Town of Waddington

Town Supervisor

Alex Hammond (DEM, Com) 412

Kevin Liddell (REP, CON) 321

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Tenley Amo (DEM, Com) 343

Kelley L. Tiernan (REP, CON) 481

Thomas A. Hunter (REP, CON) 469

