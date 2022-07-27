CANTON — “We are stardust, we are golden. We are billion-year-old-carbon. And we’ve got to get ourselves back to the garden.”
John F. Tenbusch, planner II for the St. Lawrence County Planning Department, invoked these lines from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting to introduce the county Environmental Management Council’s position on nuclear energy.
The lines communicate that we are ourselves composed of nuclear energy, and Mr. Tenbusch said this scientific understanding has asserted itself as consensus in recent years.
According to a memorandum from the meeting, the council was asked by Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, in March for its position concerning nuclear power.
“The EMC’s policy and position on nuclear energy and nuclear power is the following,” the memorandum states. “Nuclear energy powers the universe, and is essential for life.”
Mr. Tenbusch clarified this by saying that nuclear energy is simply energy from the nucleus of an atom, which the entire universe is made of. The implication here is that nuclear energy is nothing strange or foreign, as it’s part of the universe.
“Nuclear power has been in use in the United States to produce electricity for over 60 years,” the memorandum states.
“Ever since electricity,” Mr. Tenbusch said, “we’ve been a nuclear country. We are a nuclear country.”
He said nuclear power produces 20% of electricity in New York and is therefore an essential part of the state’s energy portfolio.
Mr. Tenbusch outlined some of the benefits of nuclear power, including that it doesn’t emit dangerous greenhouse gases. The power isn’t intermittent either, which means powerplants can run for a year or more without interruption. They are also cheap to run, he said.
They’re more efficient, too. Mr. Tenbusch said nuclear powerplants produce more electricity per unit of fuel consumed. Because of this, they reduce dependence on foreign energy sources.
“Especially oil,” he said.
The memorandum includes potential downsides of nuclear power, such as the Chernobyl and Fukushima catastrophes, as well as the amount of freshwater the process requires.
Nevertheless, the position of the St. Lawrence County Planning Department remains that “nuclear power production should continue.”
“The lifespans of existing plants should be extended as long as is practical and safe,” the memorandum states. “However, any new facilities should incorporate newer, safer technology.”
Mr. Tenbusch described some such newer technology as smaller modular reactors that don’t require an enormous energy grid.
