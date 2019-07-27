COLTON — The largest stretch of St. Lawrence County’s new multi-use trail for all-terrain vehicles is scheduled to officially open Aug. 3, a step that adds 37 miles of trails through the towns of Colton, Clare and Russell.
St. Lawrence County officials and other dignitaries plan to gather at 9 a.m. that day for a ribbon cutting at Racquette Valley Fish & Game Club, 233 Coldbrook Drive.
The new trail segment marks the largest expansion of the county’s multi-use trail system.
The new trail stretch includes 22 miles on privately-owned lands that are encumbered by state Department of Environmental Conservation easements. It traverses 51,000 acres along the Grasse River, 18,950 acres along Long Pond and 30,000 acres along Tooley Pond.
An organized ride that day begins at the Racquette Valley Fish & Game Club and continues on private land before entering DEC’s Grasse River conservation easement. The ride will cross the northern section of the conservation easement via the Featherbed Haul Road and onto DEC’s Long Pond conservation easement and the Little John Haul Road to the Gills Garden kiosk. There will be a break and discussion at the kiosk before riders return to the game club for a luncheon and presentation.
“It’s hard to believe, but a little over 10 years ago, ATVs did not have a legal trail to ride in St. Lawrence County. Through hard work, support from our state partners, and great opportunities we can be proud to offer some of the best ATV riding opportunities in New York state,” said county legislator Tony Arquiett, D-Helena, co-chair of the county’s Trails Committee.
Debbie Christy, county trails coordinator, credited leadership provided by Mr. Arquiett, the DEC, and the Colton, Clare and Russell town boards for making the trail’s expansion a reality.
“Our St Lawrence County Trails Board, ATV clubs, trail user groups, local businesses and recreational dealers thank St. Lawrence County legislators for their support and vision with this important economic initiative. It has been a team effort from the start,” Ms. Christy said.
The conservation easements are working forest easements that provide unique public recreational opportunities specific to each easement. The conservation easement lands are owned by Molpus Woodlands Group and Danzer Forestland.
