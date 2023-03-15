Header Header

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators will be voting on a resolution next month that will modify the 2023 budget to include an additional $20,000 for the county’s Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Team.

The Hazmat Team was created by the county to assist local rescue and fire departments in incidents involving hazardous materials. In previous years, the Ogdensburg Fire Department provided these services for the county at an annual fee of $18,000 but the contract ended in 2020.

