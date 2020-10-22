CLIFTON — Snowmobilers visiting southern St. Lawrence County will have another option for parking this winter.
County Legislators Rick Perkins, D-Potsdam, and Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, noticed a lack of dedicated parking availability in the southern part of the county, leading to many snowmobilers to park, rather dangerously, on the shoulder.
“I ran into some fellow snowmobilers from the town of Fine,” Mr. Denesha said, recounting a snowmobile outing of his own last year. “We talked about the lack of parking because there really isn’t a lot of places to park and (snowmobiling) is a big economic engine. ... we got talking about the transfer station.”
The county owns and operates a solid waste transfer station on County Route 3 in Star Lake. The facility has an access road leading from the highway to an interior fence, and the legislators inquired if it could be kept open for recreation enthusiasts in the winter. According to Mr. Perkins, county Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers gave the approval.
As part of the agreement, the county and town will also work in coordination to keep the area along the drive cleared of snow.
“They’ll keep it plowed out the days they’re working, and the town of Clifton will keep it plowed out the days that they’re not there,” Mr. Perkins told the county Board of Legislators on Monday. “I talked to the county attorney and he seemed to think it’s OK, that there’s no issues there.”
The new parking area is closest to a trail stretching into Fine and Lewis County to the west and up to the network of trails around Cranberry Lake to the northeast. St. Lawrence County is home to more than 700 miles of groomed snowmobile trails and has regularly been rated one of the premiere locations in the state.
